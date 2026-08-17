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  • /After NALSAR, why students at another top law school are also opposing invitation to CJI Surya Kant

After NALSAR, why students at another top law school are also opposing invitation to CJI Surya Kant

Students and alumni of Bengaluru's National Law School of India University have backed NALSAR students and sought an apology from the Bar Council of India over its now-withdrawn action against the Hyderabad law school's graduating batch.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 17, 2026, 04:52 AM IST|Updated: Aug 17, 2026, 04:54 AM IST
After NALSAR, why students at another top law school are also opposing invitation to CJI Surya Kant
Image Credit: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant. (Photo: ANI)

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After NALSAR, why students at another top law school are also opposing invitation to CJI Surya Kant
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