/After NALSAR, why students at another top law school are also opposing invitation to CJI Surya Kant

New Delhi: The controversy over students opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's appearance at a law school convocation has spread to another premier institution, with students and alumni of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, objecting to the proposed presence of both the CJI and Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra at their upcoming convocation.
In a statement dated August 15 and signed by 165 members of NLSIU's graduating class, which comprises of 409 present students and 128 alumni, the group expressed "unconditional solidarity" with students at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad.
It criticised the BCI's handling of the NALSAR controversy and questioned the decision to have Justice Surya Kant attend the NLSIU ceremony.
The students said the dispute is about more than a convocation guest. At its core, they argued, is whether students at leading law schools can disagree with powerful public institutions without worrying that their professional careers can be affected.
"We stand in unconditional solidarity with our fellow students at NALSAR who have shown exemplary courage and moral conviction in speaking truth to power," the statement said.
The NLSIU group has also sought an unconditional apology from the BCI to the NALSAR student and faculty community. It accused the council of infringing students' freedom of speech and expression and questioned how its official letterhead was used by the BCI chairman in connection with the controversial order.
The NLSIU protest follows a dramatic week at NALSAR. The controversy began after students from the Hyderabad university's 2026 graduating batch objected to the proposed invitation to the CJI as chief guest at their convocation. Their objections followed CJI’s remarks during proceedings involving allegations of police excesses during protests in Delhi.
He was quoted as saying, "Don't waste our time."
He later clarified that he had not refused to hear the petition and had instead asked that it be filed in the proper manner.
The student opposition led to an extraordinary response from the BCI.
On August 13, the council directed state bar councils not to enrol members of NALSAR's 2026 graduating batch until further orders. The move was criticised as a punitive response to student dissent and triggered backlash.
The order said law students who showed no regard or respect for the country's highest judicial office cannot be expected to become a "responsible or sensible advocate, teacher or a judge”.
The decision soon turned into a national controversy. Within hours, Mishra sought to make clear that his action was not intended to punish the entire graduating class. He said the "vast majority" of students are innocent and should not suffer because of the alleged conduct of a few.
The BCI subsequently withdrew the order in full. Mishra later apologised to law students, saying that their "dignity, independence of thought and legitimate concerns" should be respected.
The apology came after the Supreme Court also criticised the BCI's intervention. CJI Surya Kant said the issue is "between me and the students", making clear that the students' disagreement with him should not have been turned into a matter for the professional regulator.
Against that backdrop, the NLSIU statement has taken the debate beyond NALSAR. Students and alumni at the Bengaluru institution have not only backed their counterparts in Hyderabad but have also questioned the proposed participation of both CJI Surya Kant and Mishra in their own convocation.
The NLSIU has a long institutional relationship with both offices. The university's governing bodies include the chief justice of India and the BCI chairman. At its 2025 convocation, Justice Surya Kant, then not the CJI, presided over the ceremony, while Mishra delivered the welcome address.
The NLSIU students have questioned the authority and procedure behind the NALSAR order.
They have asked the BCI to explain how its official letterhead was used by Mishra in connection with the directive. More than 700 NLSIU students and alumni have also argued that the BCI chairman does not represent the entire council and questioned whether he had the authority to unilaterally take such action.
The BCI has withdrawn the NALSAR order and its chairman has apologised. But the reaction at NLSIU shows that the episode has not ended with the withdrawal.
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