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  • /After NEET protest, 'remove reservation' campaign gains momentum on social media

After NEET protest, 'remove reservation' campaign gains momentum on social media

According to the programme, RHA was launched on social media on July 22 and crossed one million followers on Instagram within hours. It now claims to have nearly six million followers on the platform. The movement is also preparing to launch a dedicated website, introduce online membership and expand its digital network to mobilise supporters.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 29, 2026, 11:17 PM IST|Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 11:17 PM IST
After NEET protest, 'remove reservation' campaign gains momentum on social media

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