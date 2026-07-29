/After NEET protest, 'remove reservation' campaign gains momentum on social media

The programme noted that opposition to reservation is not new. It referred to the nationwide protests against the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations in 1990, during which Delhi University student Rajiv Goswami attempted self-immolation. It also cited the 2006 Youth for Equality movement against reservation in educational institutions. Unlike those earlier campaigns, however, RHA began on social media before extending to peaceful demonstrations, including one in Jaipur. The movement is also planning a larger protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.