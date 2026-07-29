/After NEET protest, 'remove reservation' campaign gains momentum on social media

A new online campaign calling for the abolition of caste-based reservation has gained significant traction, emerging soon after the conclusion of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest over alleged examination irregularities at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Branded as the Remove Reservation Movement (RHA), the campaign advocates replacing caste-based reservation in education and government jobs with a system based on merit and economic need.
In today's episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the emerging movement, its demands, the growing trend of issue-based agitations in India, and the country's long history of public protests.
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#DNAमित्रों | पहले पेपर लीक.. अब आरक्षण के खिलाफ आंदोलन,सड़क पर अब अगला आंदोलन.. आरक्षण के खिलाफ ?#DNA #DNAWithRahulSinha #Protest #Reservation pic.twitter.com/rZe2tlkuKY— Zee News (@ZeeNews) July 29, 2026
According to the programme, RHA was launched on social media on July 22 and crossed one million followers on Instagram within hours. It now claims to have nearly six million followers on the platform. The movement is also preparing to launch a dedicated website, introduce online membership and expand its digital network to mobilise supporters.
The campaign has outlined five principal demands: equal opportunities for all, selection based solely on merit, financial support for economically weaker sections irrespective of caste, periodic and impartial reviews of reservation policies, and an end to caste-based politics with national interest taking precedence.
RHA argues that the existing reservation system disadvantages meritorious candidates, slows national development by limiting opportunities for deserving individuals, reinforces caste divisions, and affects educational standards by permitting admissions on lower merit. It also alleges that political parties have avoided debating the issue in Parliament, prompting supporters to take the discussion online.
The programme noted that opposition to reservation is not new. It referred to the nationwide protests against the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations in 1990, during which Delhi University student Rajiv Goswami attempted self-immolation. It also cited the 2006 Youth for Equality movement against reservation in educational institutions. Unlike those earlier campaigns, however, RHA began on social media before extending to peaceful demonstrations, including one in Jaipur. The movement is also planning a larger protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.
Despite its growing online presence, the programme said the movement has not received support from either the ruling alliance or the Opposition.
The analysis placed the campaign within the broader context of India's tradition of public movements, recalling the freedom struggle, Jayaprakash Narayan's Total Revolution movement and the 2011 anti-corruption campaign led by Anna Hazare. It stated that India witnessed around 20,600 protests in 2025, an average of more than 56 every day, and accounted for nearly 65 per cent of all protests in South Asia between 2020 and 2024.
The programme also highlighted the ongoing farmers' protest in Madhya Pradesh, where cultivators are demanding guaranteed procurement of moong, withdrawal of the e-token system for fertiliser distribution and action on pending agricultural issues.
Looking beyond India, the analysis said around 153,000 protests were recorded globally in 2024. It noted that the United States ranked second after India in the number of demonstrations, while the largest single-day protest in US history was the "No Kings" demonstration in March 2026. It also observed that more than 51,000 protests supporting Palestine had taken place worldwide since October 2023.
The programme maintained that peaceful protest is a constitutional right and an essential feature of democracy. At the same time, it argued that governments should address legitimate grievances before they escalate into public agitations and that protests should not descend into disorder. Citing an IMF study covering 130 countries, it said social unrest is associated with a one per cent decline in GDP.
The episode concluded by pointing to a recent student protest in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, where demonstrators secured improvements in basic school infrastructure after authorities accepted seven of their eight demands. It also highlighted unspent MPs' local area development funds between 2015 and 2020, arguing that better utilisation of public resources could help resolve local issues before they develop into protests.
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