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  • /After Nepal disaster, experts warn J&K faces looming GLOF, earthquake risks

After Nepal disaster, experts warn J&K faces looming GLOF, earthquake risks

They have called for urgent strategic planning and disaster preparedness to mitigate the growing risks posed by glacial lake outbursts, floods, landslides and earthquakes, warning that the region could otherwise face destruction even worse than what unfolded in Nepal.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 11:11 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 11:11 PM IST
After Nepal disaster, experts warn J&K faces looming GLOF, earthquake risks
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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