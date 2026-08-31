/After Nepal disaster, experts warn J&K faces looming GLOF, earthquake risks

Ajaz Rasool, senior researcher and environmentalist, said, “We have several such lakes in Srinagar and across the Kashmir region, including Kausar Lake and Gangabal Lake in the upper reaches. We also have lakes such as Sheshnag and Gangbal, which are relatively close to the Srinagar and Kashmir areas. In addition, there are numerous high-altitude mountain lakes across the Himalayas. The kind of catastrophe that occurred in Nepal could potentially happen here as well.”