After Nuke, Missile And War Threats, Pakistan Begs India To Restore Indus Water Treaty

Perhaps Pakistan is the world’s first and only country that, on one hand, brandishes the threat of nuclear weapons, and on the other, is compelled to beg for survival. On the one hand, Pakistani army chief Asim Munir and political leaders, including Bilawal Bhutto, threaten India with war and nukes, on the other hand, they beg India to restore the Indus water treaty. While India has maintained that terrorism and talks cannot go hand in hand, it’s time to change the stand further to threats and treaties cannot go hand in hand.

Notably, Islamabad has urged India to restore normal water flow to Pakistan. "We urge India to immediately resume the normal functioning of the Indus Waters Treaty, and fulfil its treaty obligations, wholly and faithfully," Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on X.

India has put the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance in May following the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in which 26 tourists were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office has reaffirmed its commitment to fully implementing the Indus Water Treaty, welcoming the Court of Arbitration’s recent interpretation on the matter. The statement came just days after the court’s August 8 ruling, which clarified design parameters for new run-of-river hydropower projects India plans to build on the Western Rivers — the Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus.

Quoting the verdict by the Court of Arbitration, Pakistan’s foreign office said that the ruling has declared India shall let waters flow for Pakistan's unrestricted use. “The specified exceptions for generation of hydro-electric plants must conform strictly to the requirements laid down in the Treaty, rather than to what India might consider an 'ideal' or 'best practices' approach," said Pakistan, quoting the ruling.

What Is Indus Water Treaty?

The Indus river system consists of the main Indus and its tributaries. The eastern rivers — Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej — flow into India, while the western rivers — Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab — are vital for Pakistan. At Independence, the partition line split the basin, leaving India as the upper riparian and Pakistan as the lower riparian. This created disputes, as major irrigation works crucial for Pakistan fell under Indian control.

Mediated by the World Bank, the Indus Waters Treaty was signed in Karachi on September 19, 1960, by Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan’s President Ayub Khan, and W.A.B. Illif of the World Bank, taking effect from April 1, 1960.

Under the treaty:

* India gets exclusive rights over the eastern rivers (avg. annual flow: ~33 MAF).

* Pakistan gets most of the waters from the western rivers (avg. annual flow: ~135 MAF), with India allowed limited, specified uses.

The agreement established the Permanent Indus Commission (PIC), with one commissioner from each country to share data, inspect works, resolve disputes, and promote cooperation. If disputes remain unresolved, they can be referred to a neutral expert or international arbitration.

The treaty remains in force until both countries agree to replace it with a new, ratified agreement.