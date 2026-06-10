After Operation Sindoor, India’s 3 space missions fail; Pakistan sends 6 satellites with China’s help – Is India losing the race?

New Delhi: In the months following Operation Sindoor, a change has been noticed in South Asia’s space-based surveillance setup. With China’s support, Pakistan has launched six surveillance satellites with an aim to monitor military activity across the region.

According to reports, Islamabad launched these six Earth-observation satellites between January 2025 and June 2026. All of them were placed in sun-synchronous orbit, a configuration that is used for high-resolution imaging and continuous surveillance.

The move is seen as part of an effort to strengthen real-time monitoring capabilities along sensitive borders.

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On the Indian side, the Space-Based Surveillance Phase III programme is set to build a 52-satellite intelligence grid between 2025 and 2029. Under this plan, 31 satellites are expected to be developed and operated by private sector companies.

The system is intended to provide continuous intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance support, secure communications and space situational awareness for both land and maritime security.

A major aspect of the programme is the scale of the challenge India faces when compared with China’s existing space network. While India is building towards a 52-satellite grid, China operates a far larger constellation across military and civilian use cases, with a much faster production and launch cycle.

China’s expanding satellite network

Compared to India’s 60-plus operational satellites, Beijing has established a dense satellite ecosystem with over 1,350 active satellites in orbit. More than 510 of these satellites are classified as military surveillance systems. This significantly increases China’s monitoring capability across land and sea.

Launch capability also shows a large difference. In 2025, China reportedly carried out 93 space launches, while India averages around 15 to 20 launches per year.

The difference extends into production capacity as well, where Beijing is said to have more than 35 satellite manufacturing facilities, which are capable of producing over 4,000 satellites annually. India’s manufacturing ecosystem is still developing, with only limited large-scale output.

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China has also invested heavily in counter-space technologies, including reusable spaceplanes, ground-based laser systems meant to blind satellites, cyber-jamming tools and co-orbital systems.

India’s counter-space capability stands primarily on its 2019 Mission Shakti anti-satellite test, which demonstrated a kinetic intercept system, while other technologies are under development.

Space as a strategic battlefield

Chinese satellite systems such as the Yaogan series are assessed to have advanced surveillance capability, including real-time monitoring of naval movements in the Indian Ocean region. This supports Beijing’s broader anti-access and area denial strategy, improving targeting precision for long-range missile systems.

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At the same time, the dragon is developing mega satellite constellations under projects such as Guowang and Qianfan, which are aimed at building a resilient low-Earth orbit communication network similar to Starlink.

These systems are intended to ensure uninterrupted communication and command capability even during conflict scenarios.

India’s next step in space race

India’s planned satellite grid is seen as an important strategic step, but experts assessing the broader ecosystem say the country still trails China by an estimated 10 to 15 years in space capability development.

There is emphasis on increasing launch frequency, strengthening reusable launch vehicle technology and increasing private sector participation. Companies such as Skyroot Aerospace, Agnikul Cosmos and Pixxel are expected to play a larger role in satellite production under emerging space plans.

Another operational challenge lies in revisit time. At present, Indian satellites pass over specific sensitive areas only once or twice a day. Future systems aim to narrow this difference, with smaller low-earth orbit satellites meant to provide updated imagery every 15 to 20 minutes.

While officials and experts acknowledge the shortfall, there is also recognition that India’s programme is expanding at a faster pace than before. The priority is to scale up capacity faster enough to match the pace of evolving regional security challenges.