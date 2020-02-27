After opposition to NPR, NRC, Bihar Assembly passes resolution in favour of caste-based Census

Two days after passing a resolution against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), the Bihar Assembly on Thursday (February 27) passed a unanimous resolution seeking caste-based Census in 2021.

Speaking in the Assembly on Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Our demand is that caste-based census should be held in the country."

Earlier, CM Kumar had demanded that there should be a caste-based Census in 2021. "We are of the opinion that there should be a caste-based Census. This was done back in 1930 and should be done once again," he had said in January.

On Tuesday, the Bihar Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution not to implement NRC in the state and implement the NPR in its 2010 form, with an amendment. The resolution was tabled in the Assembly by Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and was supported by BJP MLAs too. It is to be noted that JD(U) and BJP are running a coalition government in Bihar.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly witnessed ruckus on Tuesday as the members of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Opposition parties indulged in a heated debate over issues such as NPR and NRC, forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House for 15 minutes.