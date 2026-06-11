After poll drubbing, TMC softens to Congress, but will it help Mamata Banerjee's political ambitions?

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the political force that ended more than three decades of Left Front rule in West Bengal and emerged as one of India's most influential regional parties, is facing one of the gravest crises since its inception. As rebellion brews simultaneously in the West Bengal Assembly and Parliament, questions are mounting over the future of Mamata Banerjee's party and its ability to withstand an internal rift.

This comes just after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ended TMC's 15-year rule in West Bengal and emerged victorious in the state Assembly Elections of 2026.

TMC, which positioned itself as a key player on the national stage, is confronting rebellion across its ranks. The party's relationship with the Congress within the INDIA bloc has also come under the spotlight amid rumours over a possible political alliance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

What is happening?

Nearly 60 of the TMC's 80 elected MLAs have reportedly laid claim to recognition as the "original party" in the West Bengal Assembly, while around 20 of its MPs are said to have made a similar request to the office of the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The party has also suffered a series of high-profile resignations. On June 8, veteran leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy resigned from the Rajya Sabha and from the primary membership of the TMC. On June 10, Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev resigned from both the Upper House and the party's primary membership.

In another setback, Rajya Sabha member Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Upper House on Thursday.

Also Read: No arrest but no escape: Calcutta HC shields Abhishek Banerjee from arrest; sets 6 PM deadline to face CID

TMC-Congress alliance on cards?

Against the backdrop of all the recent developments, Kunal Debnath, Visiting Scholar (Easter 2026) at the University of Cambridge and also attached to Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata, believes speculation about the Banerjees joining the Congress is overstated.

"What has been circulating over the last two days, that Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee may join the Congress, is, in my view, more rumor than reality. Neither Mamata nor Abhishek is likely to join the Congress or accept any organisational position within the party, such as vice-president or general secretary," Debnath said.

He argued that a closer relationship with the Congress would neither halt the ongoing defections nor significantly worsen them.

"Mamata Banerjee is already associated with the INDIA bloc at the national level, although not through a formal alliance with the Congress in West Bengal. I do not believe that a closer alliance with, or even a hypothetical merger into, the Congress would stop the desertion of TMC MLAs and MPs. Nor do I think it would necessarily alienate them further," he said.

Debnath suggested that Mamata Banerjee's political calculations are increasingly shaped by succession planning within the party.

"In my opinion, Mamata Banerjee's current political strategy is primarily aimed at safeguarding Abhishek Banerjee's political future. She may recognise that her own political career is approaching its final phase, but ensuring a secure political succession for her nephew appears to be a key priority," he added.

When asked about Congress's history of relationships with regional allies, Debnath said the current circumstances may be compelling Mamata Banerjee to seek support from a national political force.

"At this moment, she appears to need support from a national party rather than from regional allies such as the DMK or SP. Despite its present electoral challenges, the Congress remains India's oldest political party. It still possesses a nationwide organisational network and a relatively consistent ideological framework," he said.

According to Debnath, the TMC chief may be seeking organisational and political backing rather than an immediate electoral arrangement.

"The next Lok Sabha election is scheduled for 2029, nearly three years away. Therefore, immediate concerns such as seat-sharing formulas or questions of local leadership may not be her priority at this stage. Her focus appears to be on consolidating political support and strengthening her position in the face of current challenges," he said.

On whether the TMC's internal turmoil could benefit the CPI(M), Debnath argued that the two parties operate on fundamentally different organisational models.

"Not necessarily. The TMC has never been a highly regimented party in the way that the CPI(M) has been. Unlike those parties, the TMC does not possess a clearly articulated ideological or philosophical foundation. Rather, it has largely been built around the leadership and charisma of Mamata Banerjee and, in recent years, around a quid pro quo political culture associated with the brands of Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee," he said.

He added that the present turmoil was not entirely unexpected given the party's leadership-centric structure.

"Given this background, the organisational difficulties and defections that we are witnessing today are not entirely unexpected. If a party is primarily leadership-driven and sustained through networks of political patronage and quid pro quo relationships, internal fractures are likely to emerge once that leadership's authority or electoral prospects appear uncertain," Debnath said.

Contrasting the TMC's situation with that of the CPI(M), he noted that the Left party had retained a stable organisational framework despite losing power in 2011.

"The situation of the CPI(M), however, is different. Although the party lost power in West Bengal in 2011, it retained a relatively moderate organisational structure and cadre base. Certainly, some prominent leaders either left the party or were expelled and later joined other political formations. However, these individual departures are not comparable to the broader pattern of organisational instability and political desertion currently being experienced by the TMC," he said.

"Therefore, while the TMC's internal crisis may create opportunities for opposition parties, it does not necessarily have a direct or transformative impact on the CPI(M), whose organizational foundations remain fundamentally different."

As the TMC confronts a growing rebellion, the developments mark a critical test for a party that has long revolved around the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

For now, the scale of resignations has raised serious questions about the party's ability to maintain its dominance in West Bengal while remaining a significant force in national politics.

Also Read: Choose between Abhishek and me: Kalyan Banerjee's ultimatum to Mamata Banerjee