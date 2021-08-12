After Rahul Gandhi, Twitter now suspends handles of five senior Congress leaders

New Delhi: Just days after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi's Twitter account was temporarily suspended, the Congress on late Wednesday claimed that similar action was taken against the handles of five senior leaders, including party's media head Randeep Surjewala.

The party informed that the Twitter accounts of AICC general secretary and former minister Ajay Maken, party's whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, Assam in-charge and former Union minister Jitendra Singh and Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev have been locked.

The AICC secretary in-charge of party's Communication Department blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Twitter chief Jack Dorsey for the action. "Congress registers its protest and promises to continue the fight for each and all being wronged. We shall hold on.." the tweet read.

He challenged that the locking of social media accounts will not 'deter' them in their fight.

The Congress accused Twitter of acting against Gandhi's account under pressure from the government. Earlier, Gandhi had posted pictures of his meet with the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Delhi.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) took cognisance of the photos and directed Twitter to act against the Congress leader's account as the pictures were found to be in violation of the privacy of a minor victim, as mandated by law.