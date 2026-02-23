Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3020031https://zeenews.india.com/india/after-red-fort-and-army-school-delhi-assembly-receives-bomb-threat-3020031.html
NewsIndiaAfter Red Fort and Army school, Delhi assembly receives bomb threat
DELHI SECRETARIAT

After Red Fort and Army school, Delhi assembly receives bomb threat

After Army School, Airforce School and Red fort, Delhi Secretariat recieves bomb threat through email. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 23, 2026, 03:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After Red Fort and Army school, Delhi assembly receives bomb threat(Representative Image IANS)

The Delhi legislative assembly recieves bomb threat through email on Monday, hours after the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan, Air Force Bal Bharati School Lodhi Road recieve dbommb threat.

The Delhi fire service department received a phone call around 12:00 PM, and teams were dispatched to the location, where nothing was found.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Following the hoax bomb threat, a team of Delhi police started investigating the matter, as the threats mentioned a Khalistani group.

Also Read: 2 Delhi schools including Army Public receive bomb threat emails; search underway

Earlier today, two schools based in the National Capital, Army Public School Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharati School Lodhi Road recieved email bomb threats, which were followed by the February 21 intel by intelligence, which warned of a potential terrorist threat near the Red Fort, with sources indicating that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a target.

According to intelligence sources, religious spots near Red Fort and in Chandni Chowk are still targets for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The recent threats also align with a sharp surge in Delhi-NCR hoax incidents. Last year alone saw over 500 such cases, with at least four school-targeted bomb threats in the past two weeks.

Delhi Police urged school authorities to remain vigilant and strictly enforce all precautionary measures.

On 22nd February, Delhi Police dismantled a terror network allegedly tied to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), with its handler directing operations from Bangladesh.
Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar Kushwaha revealed eight arrests from joint operations in Kolkata and Tamil Nadu. The suspects include seven Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian from West Bengal.

This bust aligns with recent crackdowns on cross-border modules amid rising hoax threats and reconnaissance plots in Delhi-NCR.






 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India Israel ties
India-Israel ties in focus: PM Modi’s message to Netanyahu before key talks
girls backpacks
Stylish Bags for Girls: Best Backpacks for School & Travel
Italian Food
Italian Cuisine Beginner Guide: Dishes That Make You Feel Like a Chef
India vs South Africa
Proteas Power: South Africa end India’s 12-match T20 World Cup winning streak
women jackets
Women’s Jackets for Style & Comfort
Wireless earbuds
Wireless Earbuds That Deliver Power & Performance
pakistan airstrikes in afghanistan
India slams Pakistan airstrikes; backs Afghanistan sovereignty
formal shirts
Formal Shirts Every Man Needs
formal shirts
Best Formal Shirts for Men That Define Confidence
India vs South Africa
T20 World Cup 2026: Miller, Jansen star as S Africa thrash India by 76 runs