After Red Fort and Army school, Delhi assembly receives bomb threat

The Delhi legislative assembly recieves bomb threat through email on Monday, hours after the Army Public School in Dhaula Kuan, Air Force Bal Bharati School Lodhi Road recieve dbommb threat.

The Delhi fire service department received a phone call around 12:00 PM, and teams were dispatched to the location, where nothing was found.

Delhi Police says, "A bomb threat sent via email threatens to destroy the Army School, the Red Fort, and the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Nothing suspicious has been found so far. The email mentions a Khalistani group" https://t.co/D1WpF1qFDS — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2026

Following the hoax bomb threat, a team of Delhi police started investigating the matter, as the threats mentioned a Khalistani group.

Earlier today, two schools based in the National Capital, Army Public School Dhaula Kuan and Air Force Bal Bharati School Lodhi Road recieved email bomb threats, which were followed by the February 21 intel by intelligence, which warned of a potential terrorist threat near the Red Fort, with sources indicating that a temple in the Chandni Chowk area could be a target.

According to intelligence sources, religious spots near Red Fort and in Chandni Chowk are still targets for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The recent threats also align with a sharp surge in Delhi-NCR hoax incidents. Last year alone saw over 500 such cases, with at least four school-targeted bomb threats in the past two weeks.

Delhi Police urged school authorities to remain vigilant and strictly enforce all precautionary measures.

On 22nd February, Delhi Police dismantled a terror network allegedly tied to Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), with its handler directing operations from Bangladesh.

Additional Commissioner of Police Pramod Kumar Kushwaha revealed eight arrests from joint operations in Kolkata and Tamil Nadu. The suspects include seven Bangladeshi nationals and one Indian from West Bengal.

