Red Fort Blast Case: Delhi Police Trace Red Ford EcoSport Linked To Suspect In Faridabad

Red Fort Blast Case: Two days after a blast near Delhi’s Red Fort involving a Hyundai i20 claimed at least eight lives and left several injured, Delhi Police sources on Wednesday said the red Ford EcoSport SUV, suspected to be linked to the same terror module, has been traced by police in Faridabad.

According to sources, the vehicle was located following a coordinated search operation involving multiple police teams. Earlier, an alert had been issued and five special teams were deployed to trace the red EcoSport, which investigators believed was used by the suspects along with the i20 involved in the explosion.

All police stations, outposts, and border checkpoints across Delhi had been placed on alert during the search, with similar notifications shared with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana Police.

On Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon returning from a two-day visit to Bhutan, went directly to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital to meet those injured in the Red Fort blast. The Prime Minister interacted with the victims, enquired about their condition, and was briefed by doctors and officials about the ongoing treatment.

Earlier in the day, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) constituted a 10-member special team led by Additional Director General Vijay Sakhare to probe the explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station. The team includes an Inspector General, two Deputy Inspectors General, three Superintendents of Police, and several Deputy Superintendents, according to sources.

The formation of the team follows the Union Home Ministry’s decision on Tuesday to hand over the case to the NIA.

The blast took place on the evening of November 10, when a Haryana-registered Hyundai i20 parked near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station exploded, killing at least eight people and injuring many others.

Investigators are currently reviewing over 1,000 CCTV clips and examining mobile dump data from several locations across Delhi. Preliminary findings suggest that the explosion might have been a suicide attack designed to inflict maximum damage.

Security agencies have heightened vigilance across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Mumbai, particularly around crowded areas, landmarks, and religious sites.

(With IANS Inputs)