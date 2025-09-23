After Release From Jail SP Leader Azam Khan Lists Out Priorities; Reacts To BSP Joining Rumours

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Mohammad Azam Khan was released from Sitapur jail on Tuesday after spending around two years behind bars. As he came of the jail he thanked the people who supported him. Responding to ongoing speculation about his shift to the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Khan declined to make any definitive statement and said that it could only be explained by those who are making these speculations.

As he emerged, Khan told ANI, "Thanks to everyone. My blessings to all who supported me."

The SP leader, responding to speculations of his party change, said, "This can be explained only by those who are making the speculations...I did not meet anyone in jail. I was not allowed to make a phone call...So, I have been completely out of touch for 5 years..."

Talking about what he would do next, he told ANI, "I will get treatment, work on my health, and then think what is to be done."

Why Was Azam Khan In Jail?

Azam Khan was jailed in connection with the Quality Bar land encroachment case and was released after securing bail from the Allahabad High Court in May this year.

Meanwhile, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hailed Khan's release, promising to withdraw all "false" cases against him if SP returns to power in UP.

Earlier, SP MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav, who had come to receive Azam Khan, criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led state government and alleged that his colleague and former Lok Sabha MP Azam Khan was "framed" in false cases.

Addressing reporters, Yadav welcomed the court's decision to grant bail to Azam Khan, who was lodged in Sitapur jail.

Earlier, the Allahabad HC on Thursday granted bail to former UP Minister Azam Khan in the Quality Bar land case.

Speaking to ANI, Azam Khan's advocate, Mohammad Khalid, stated that with this bail, there are no pending cases keeping him in jail, suggesting he's likely to be released soon.

(with ANI inputs)