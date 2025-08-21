After Russia, China Opens Market For Indian Goods Amid Sanctions By United States

A day after Russia announced a 5 per cent discount on oil and assured trade with India, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Thursday said that China welcomes all Indian commodities to enter the Chinese market. Feihong also opposed the US-imposed tariff of up to 50 per ecnt on India.

Feihong added that China is willing to work with India to enhance the development of strategies. He said, "...China and India should enhance strategic mutual trust, and avoid mutual suspicion. Both countries are partners, not rivals. We should manage differences through dialogue..."

India-China Frindship Impact On Asia

China's ambassador also added that China and India's friendship benefits Asia, and the two neighbouring countries with such size, unity and cooperation are the only way to achieve common development..

"We are the double engines of economic growth in Asia...India and China unity benefits the world at large..India and China have the responsibility to take the lead in promoting an equal and orderly multipolar world," he added.

