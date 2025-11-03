After Russia, Only India Did It: The Nuclear Breakthrough That Stunned The World And Left China China Behind

New Delhi: India marked a major step in nuclear energy when fuel loading began at a 500-megawatt fast-breeder reactor prototype in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu. Authorities expect the unit to start producing electricity by April 2026. Only Russia has taken this technology to industrial production so far, and India now stands as the second country to move a fast-breeder machine from the test stage to the prototype stage. China remains at the test level on similar designs.

Fast-breeder reactors earn their name because they create more fissile fuel than they consume. The reactor removes the usual step that slows neutrons in conventional plants. This design turns abundant uranium-238 into usable nuclear fuel inside the reactor itself. Indian scientists worked on this capability for two decades and used some specialised equipment and know-how from abroad in the process. Russian collaboration supplied key techniques that were not available elsewhere.

Eminent nuclear physicist Homi Jehangir Bhabha had outlined a three-stage roadmap for India’s atomic programme soon after independence. The first stage called for learning nuclear power, using imported fuel and outside technology. The second stage aimed at developing indigenous fuel cycles and reactor designs. The third stage sought full self-reliance in nuclear energy. India now sits partway through the second stage.

Once the Kalpakkam fast-breeder converts uranium-238 into reactor fuel, India’s second phase will move much closer to completion. India still needs outside supplies for some fuel requirements, so full self-reliance will take more work. The larger solution that India has pursued for decades is thorium. India has the world’s largest thorium reserves in the monazite sands off the coasts of Kerala and Odisha. Thorium offers a long-term path to fuel security if it can be bred into fissile material at reactor scale.

Lab experiments show that thorium can be converted into nuclear fuel. That process has worked in controlled settings, but it has not o far been demonstrated inside a commercial-size reactor. China has pursued an alternate route. Its liquid-fluoride thorium reactor experiments gained global attention after a demonstration last April showed continuous fuel handling without a full shutdown. China now plans a 10-megawatt follow-up after a small experimental unit.

The Kalpakkam achievement puts India on the world map for advanced nuclear fuel cycles. Observers expect the next decade to be important for both thorium and fast-breeder technologies. The coming years will show how quickly laboratory success turns into reliable power at scale and how nations translate experimental wins into lasting energy options.