/After September cancellation, CJI Surya Kant to attend NLSIU convocation on October 17: Report

The controversy originated at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, where students had objected to the proposed attendance of CJI Surya Kant at their convocation. The issue intensified on August 13 after the Bar Council of India (BCI) directed State Bar Councils to suspend the enrolment of NALSAR’s graduating batch. The directive, however, was withdrawn within a few hours. Following the incident, NLSIU students and alumni expressed solidarity with the NALSAR students and criticised the BCI’s action.