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  • /After September cancellation, CJI Surya Kant to attend NLSIU convocation on October 17: Report

After September cancellation, CJI Surya Kant to attend NLSIU convocation on October 17: Report

CJI Surya Kant will preside over NLSIU Bengaluru’s 34th annual convocation on October 17, after the university rescheduled the ceremony following a controversy involving student objections and the BCI.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Oct 07, 2026, 07:55 PM IST|Updated: Oct 07, 2026, 07:55 PM IST
After September cancellation, CJI Surya Kant to attend NLSIU convocation on October 17: Report
Image Credit: ANI

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