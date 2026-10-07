/After September cancellation, CJI Surya Kant to attend NLSIU convocation on October 17: Report

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant will attend the 34th annual convocation of the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, on October 17. According to a LiveLaw report, CJI Kant will preside over the ceremony in his capacity as the university’s Chancellor.
Veteran theatre and film personality Arundhati Nag will serve as the Chief Guest at the convocation and deliver the Convocation Address.
The ceremony is being held after NLSIU had earlier cancelled the convocation scheduled for September 12, stating that no ceremony would be conducted for the 2026 batch due to “unavoidable circumstances”. The university had said the students would instead be awarded their degrees in absentia.
NLSIU students had raised objections to the proposed attendance of Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and CJI Surya Kant at the university’s convocation. They had also sought an unconditional apology from the BCI to the students and faculty of the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), University of Law, Hyderabad.
Following the controversy, NLSIU cancelled the convocation ceremony for the 2026 graduating batch.
The controversy originated at NALSAR University of Law in Hyderabad, where students had objected to the proposed attendance of CJI Surya Kant at their convocation. The issue intensified on August 13 after the Bar Council of India (BCI) directed State Bar Councils to suspend the enrolment of NALSAR’s graduating batch. The directive, however, was withdrawn within a few hours. Following the incident, NLSIU students and alumni expressed solidarity with the NALSAR students and criticised the BCI’s action.
According to a report by Bar & Bench, Justice Kant subsequently met NLSIU students to hear their concerns. The students were later asked to vote on whether they would attend a convocation at which CJI Kant would be present. A majority supported the arrangement on the condition that BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra would not attend.
The matter reportedly resurfaced after students were asked to extend a public invitation to CJI Surya Kant for the ceremony, a request that the graduating batch did not accept. The convocation scheduled for September 12 was subsequently called off.
NLSIU’s governing bodies later approved October 17 as the revised date for the ceremony, with students given the option of receiving their degrees either in person or in absentia.
According to reports, the convocation is scheduled to take place from 11 am to 1 pm at the Jnana Jyoti Auditorium on Palace Road in Bengaluru.
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