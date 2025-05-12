Advertisement
OPERATION SINDOOR UPDATE

After 'Shiv Tandav Stotram', Operation Sindoor Briefing Gets Ramcharitramanas Twist

Air Marshal AK Bharti, on Monday, while addressing a press briefing, gave a Ramcharitramanas twist to the Operation Sindoor. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anushka Awasthi|Last Updated: May 12, 2025, 03:59 PM IST
Operation Sindoor Briefing

Operation Sindoor Briefing: Air Marshal AK Bharti, on Monday, while addressing a press briefing, gave a Ramcharitramanas twist to the Operation Sindoor that was launched on May 7 by the Indian Armed Forces, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). 

During the briefing, when asked about the message being conveyed by using Ramdhari Singh Dinkar's poem in the video presentation, Air Marshal AK Bharti replied with a verse from 'Ramcharitramanas'. 

He said, "Vinay na maanat jaladhi jad gaye teen din beeti; bole Ram sakop tab, bhay binu hoye na preeti."

The verse comes from Tulsidas' Ramcharitramanas and appears in the 'Lanka Kandh'. Lord Ram waited for the ocean to give Him way to Lanka, where Goddess Sita was waiting for Him, but it did not oblige.

Lord Ram then says, "Without fear, there can be no love or respect."

This came after the Indian Armed Forces' press briefing on Sunday, when, ahead of Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Rajiv Ghai's address, a one-minute video, with 'Shiv Tandav' melody, was played showcasing India's response to previous terror attacks. 

(this is a developing story)

