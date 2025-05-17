After South Kashmir, SIA Raids Multiple Locations In Central And North Kashmir

To dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism operations against persons suspected of being involved in terror-related activities, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Saturday launched at least 11 raids across multiple locations in Central and North Kashmir.

The official sources informed that the searches are part of a broader crackdown aimed at dismantling networks linked to terrorism. The operations are underway in Srinagar, Ganderbal in central Kashmir, and Sopore, Baramulla, and Handwara in north Kashmir.

Furthermore, according to sources, the raids are being carried out based on credible intelligence inputs suggesting the presence of individuals or groups suspected of terror-related acts. The SIA, with support from local police and paramilitary forces, is scanning various residential and commercial premises to uncover any evidence that could aid in ongoing investigations.

“These operations are part of a sustained effort to monitor and dismantle the ecosystem of terrorism,” an official source said, adding that digital devices and documents are being scrutinized as part of the search process.

The agency is reportedly looking into financial links, logistical support systems, and communication links with active terrorists in the valley and across the border. Earlier, on May 11, SIA conducted raids at 20 places in south Kashmir.