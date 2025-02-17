In a well-coordinated and legally supervised operation, Handwara Police conducted stringent checks across various bookshops in Police District (PD) Handwara to prevent the circulation of banned literature linked to Jamaat-e-Islami. The checking was conducted as per the provisions of the law, with special emphasis on sensitive areas such as Kralgund, Villgam, Qalamabad, and Handwara town.

During the intensive search, several bookshops were inspected, and multiple copies of banned books were recovered and subsequently seized. These books were found to be in violation of legal regulations, and strict action is being taken against those found in possession of such material. The operation was aimed at curbing the spread of unlawful content that could disturb public order.

Police teams carried out the operation in a meticulous and systematic manner to ensure compliance with the law. Bookshop owners were categorically warned against stocking, selling, or distributing banned literature. They were also sensitized about the legal implications of engaging in the circulation of such material and were directed to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

Handwara Police reiterates its commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order in the region. Citizens are urged to remain vigilant and cooperate with law enforcement agencies in ensuring that prohibited literature does not find its way into public circulation. Any instances of unlawful activities, including the sale or distribution of banned books, should be reported to the nearest police station.

Further investigations into the matter are underway, and appropriate legal action will be taken against those found guilty of violating the law.

Earlier this week, on February 13, Srinagar police raided bookstores in Srinagar and seized 668 books. In a statement, Srinagar police said, “668 books were seized after obtaining reliable intelligence about the ‘illegal” distribution of Jamaat-e-Islami religious material. The authorities have started legal proceedings under Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023.

Section 126 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with wrongful restraint and keeping the peace. The majority of the seized books were reportedly authored by Abul A’la Maududi and Amin Ahsan Islahi.