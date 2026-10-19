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After Stalin, Jagan changes his stand: Is Modi government’s special Parliament session plan in trouble?

The debate over delimitation, women’s reservation and changes to the law for appointment of election commissioners has complicated the Centre’s efforts to secure political consensus ahead of Parliament’s next session.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 10:23 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 10:23 PM IST
After Stalin, Jagan changes his stand: Is Modi government’s special Parliament session plan in trouble?
Image Credit: YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo: ANI)

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