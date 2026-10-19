/After Stalin, Jagan changes his stand: Is Modi government’s special Parliament session plan in trouble?

New Delhi: The Modi government’s arithmetic for a potential special session of Parliament has been thrown into disarray. In a major blow for the Centre, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed regret over supporting the 2023 legislation for appointment election commissioners.
Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) has launched an aggressive offensive demanding the immediate removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, citing alleged systemic voter deletions. He is calling for a complete overhaul of the electoral system.
With a crucial ally stepping back and the Opposition escalating its war on the poll panel, the Centre faces a mounting political crisis ahead of the proposed session.
The Monsoon Session of Parliament ended on August 13, but the formal prorogation of both Houses had not taken place even by October 19. The delay has kept speculation alive about a possible special sitting to consider a law on delimitation and women's reservation. The government has not announced a date for any special session.
Jagan has said the YSRCP made a mistake by supporting the 2023 law governing the appointment of the chief election commissioner and other two commissioners. The amendment replaced the earlier selection process involving the prime minister, the leader of the Opposition and the chief justice of India with a committee comprising the prime minister, a Union minister nominated by him and the leader of the Opposition.
The YSRCP chief has argued that the present system gives the government too much influence over appointments to the body responsible for conducting elections. He has called for changes to the selection process and said the appointment of state election commissioners should also be free from excessive government influence.
The statement has political significance because the YSRCP has supported several government bills in Parliament in the past. The party had also backed the government's proposed law on delimitation and women's reservation.
Jagan's criticism now puts the party's position on election-related legislation in doubt. His comments also come during a dispute with the Telugu Desam Party-led government in Andhra Pradesh. The YSRCP has refused to participate in the Punganur municipal corporation election, alleging a lack of transparency and inadequate security for its candidate. The party has cited these allegations as reasons for its decision.
The DMK has also taken a more confrontational position on the Election Commission. The party has demanded Kumar's removal and called for a return to ballot papers. It has criticised the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and announced support for the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s movement against the poll chief.
The DMK has also challenged the EC over the appointment of election commissioners, voter-list revision and the use of ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines.
The YSRCP and the DMK have different political interests, but their criticism of the election machinery could complicate efforts to secure support for legislation that requires votes beyond the ruling coalition's strength. Constitutional amendment bills require a special majority in each House, making support from parties outside the government particularly important.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the delay in proroguing the Monsoon Session.
In his October 16 letter, he said that 64 days had passed since the session ended and urged the government to hold an all-party meeting before bringing back legislation on delimitation.
He has also asked the government to give political parties and state governments enough time to study its proposals. The Congress has called for the Lok Sabha's existing strength of 543 seats and the present distribution of seats among states to be retained for another 25 years. It has also sought implementation of one-third reservation for women from the 2029 Lok Sabha election.
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju responded to the questions over prorogation by saying that no specific time limit has been prescribed for the formal process. He also maintained that the government had been in contact with the Opposition over delimitation.
The government has not announced whether it will convene another sitting of Parliament. Its position on delimitation and women's reservation will have to be considered along with the Opposition's demand for consultations and the changing positions of regional parties.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.