close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vistara

After take-off, Vistara flight landed back in Mumbai due to technical snag

A Vistara aircraft flying to Hyderabad on Friday was safely landed back in Mumbai after a technical snag was detected after take-off.The Hyderabad-bound flight number was UK869.

After take-off, Vistara flight landed back in Mumbai due to technical snag

Mumbai: A Vistara aircraft flying to Hyderabad on Friday was safely landed back in Mumbai after a technical snag was detected after take-off.The Hyderabad-bound flight number was UK869.

"Our Hyderabad-bound flight UK869 returned to Mumbai due to a technical snag detected after take-off," Vistara spokesperson said.Soon after the aircraft was safely landed back in Mumbai, the airline arranged another aircraft for the passengers.

The airline has said that it regrets the "inconvenience caused to customers." "We regret the inconvenience caused to customers, but the flight crew`s decision was entirely in the interest of passenger safety which is always our first priority," the spokesperson added.
 

Tags:
VistaraHyderabadMumbai
Next
Story

Indian pangolin rescued from house in Odisha's Cuttack

Must Watch

PT4M37S

Boy forcibly marrying Sikh girl is a member of terrorist organization: Sources