After TCS conversion row, former Wipro employee alleges religious harassment and forced resignation in Pune

After the high-profile TCS Nashik religious conversion case involving allegations of sexual harassment and forced conversion, a fresh controversy has emerged at IT major Wipro’s Hinjawadi facility in Pune. A former female project manager has filed a police complaint alleging sustained religious harassment, workplace discrimination, and forced resignation.

#WATCH | Pune, Maharashtra: A former employee has filed a complaint with the Hinjawadi Police and served a legal notice to Wipro Technologies, alleging religious harassment, workplace discrimination, and forced resignation.



The victim and the complainant says, "These individuals… pic.twitter.com/38sChBywcy June 4, 2026



The complainant, a former Wipro employee who worked at Wipro’s Hinjawadi office, claimed she endured nearly ten months of harassment starting from her early days in the company. According to her detailed account shared with reporters on June 3, a colleague identified as Shahina Rafiq/Rafique repeatedly pressured her to convert to Islam, promising a better lifestyle and career opportunities.

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The woman further alleged that Rafiq encouraged her to enter into a physical relationship with a senior executive, Country Head Ramkumar, which , she claimed, was suggested as a route to secure a transfer to Dubai and an arranged marriage with a Sheikh for financial security and personal benefits. She stated these overtures intensified after Rafiq learned about her personal circumstances, including her separation from her husband.

“I had to bring to light the sheer amount of harassment and torture I endured over the past ten months... These individuals trap and coerce Hindu women, forcing them to choose between complying with their demands or resigning from their jobs,” the former employee said. She added that complaints to the company were allegedly dismissed, with matters “swept under the rug.”

The complainant submitted a formal complaint to the Hinjawadi Police Station on June 3 and has served a legal notice to Wipro Technologies, demanding reinstatement, compensation and disciplinary action against those involved, and the establishment of stronger institutional mechanisms for handling such complaints in the private sector.

Police have initiated an inquiry and summoned the accused colleague.

Also Read: Nashik TCS row: Court refuses interim bail to accused Nida Khan

Wipro’s response ensures cooperation

After the incident gained attention, Wipro stated on Thursday that it is fully cooperating with the Pune Police and has shared all relevant documents. The company emphasised its zero-tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct, discrimination, or harassment.

“At Wipro, employee welfare, dignity and respect are paramount. We maintain a zero-tolerance approach towards any form of misconduct, discrimination, harassment, or actions that compromise an individual’s fundamental rights and freedoms,” the statement read. The company added that it remains committed to a safe, inclusive, and respectful workplace but refrained from commenting on specifics, citing the ongoing investigation.

While the case may not be primarily about religious harassment, the ongoing police probe will examine all aspects, including possible professional or interpersonal disputes.

TCS Nashik row

The development comes barely weeks after allegations of sexual harassment and forced religious conversion rocked TCS’s Nashik office, where multiple FIRs were filed, several employees arrested, and the company launched an internal probe while asserting zero tolerance. The Pune incident has once again spotlighted concerns over workplace culture, complaint redressal mechanisms, and religious sensitivities in India’s IT sector.

Hinjawadi Police said the matter is under investigation. The allegations remain unproven, and authorities will rely on evidence, witness statements, and company records to determine the facts.

(with agencies input)