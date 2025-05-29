After Testing Decisive S-400, India Eyes S-500 Sky Shield – Know The Superweapon That Can Kill Even Satellites

New Delhi: The recent showdown between India and Pakistan was something South Asia had not seen in decades. High-stakes and blazing aerial clash between the two nations lit up the skies from May 6-10. Launched on the intervening night of May 6 and 7 to serve justice to the victims of April 22 Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 innocent civilians, Operation Sindoor was more than a military offensive. It was a masterclass in modern air defence.

As Indian Air Force jets launched precision strikes deep into Pakistan and PoK, hitting terror launchpads with surgical fury, Islamabad struck back with a volley of missiles and drone swarms aimed at India’s border states – Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat. The intent was loud and clear – retaliate, damage and disrupt. But what was meant to create havoc turned into a textbook example of air defence dominance, thanks to India’s silent sentinel – the S-400 triumph.

Layered like a digital fortress across India’s vulnerable frontiers, the S-400 intercepted incoming threats in real time and forced Pakistani fighter jets to back off or reroute. Drone after drone fell from the sky. Missiles lost their bite. Civilian areas were spared what could have been deadly devastation.

Military analysts say the S-400’s performance was not only effective but also decisive. Multi-layered tracking, rapid reconfiguration and precision-targeting gave India a tactical edge that blunted Pakistan’s retaliation before it hit the ground.

What makes the S-400 so deadly? Manufactured by Russia’s Almaz Central Design Bureau, this long-range surface-to-air missile system detects aerial threats up to 600 km away and can strike down stealth aircraft, cruise missiles, fighter jets and even ballistic targets at a range of up to 400 km. Think of it as a guardian angel with a very long sword.

India bought five S-400 squadrons in a massive Rs 35,000 crore ($5.4 billion) deal in 2018. Deployed in Punjab in 2021, the first squadron has been built with one purpose, which is deterring any airborne aggression from Pakistan or China. Its three squadrons, as of now, are fully operational, while the rest are on the way.

The weapon is popularly known as ‘Sudarshan Chakra’ inside the military. Enough said. India is not stopping at the S-400. So what’s next?

Enter the S-500 Prometheus – the next-gen beast that can shoot down hypersonic missiles, track objects in space and knock out satellites in low earth orbit. This system plays in the space-war league.

With a 2,000-km detection range and the ability to take out threats at 600 km, the S-500 is a geopolitical statement in addition to being a missile shield. Armed with hit-to-kill interceptors and real-time tracking of 10 targets at once, it is designed for the wars of tomorrow. India could be its first foreign customer.

The CAATSA Complication

But its acquisition is not so simple. There is a catch and that too a big one. The United State’s CAATSA law threatens sanctions against nations that buy major arms from Russia. While India got a temporary waiver for the S-400 (thanks to Indian-American Congressman Ro Khanna), no such guarantee exists for the S-500.

So here lies India’s conundrum – upgrade a weapon system that could define future air dominance or tread carefully to avoid rocking the diplomatic boat with Washington.

If India manages to get S-500, it will not only defend its skies but also rewrite the rules of the game.