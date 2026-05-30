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NewsIndiaAfter the CUET exam glitch, Rahul Gandhi targets the government, says crores of students affected
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After the CUET exam glitch, Rahul Gandhi targets the government, says crores of students affected

The latest row comes against the backdrop of the ongoing CBSE OSM discrepancies controversy and the NEET-UG paper leak case, both of which have triggered widespread concern over the conduct and integrity of major national exams.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 30, 2026, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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After the CUET exam glitch, Rahul Gandhi targets the government, says crores of students affectedLeader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi (Image: IANS)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday criticised the Centre amid fresh controversies following reports of disruptions in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) 2026. The National Testing Agency (NTA) confirmed that a technical glitch on the part of its service provider, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), caused delays at several centres on May 30.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, highlighted the recent series of examination issues and the mounting pressure on students. In a post on X, he wrote, “NEET. CBSE. SSC. And today CUET. Four exams. One crore children. Not a single one was conducted with honesty.”

He further accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying the education system, “Claims of being ‘Vishwa Guru’, but can’t conduct even one exam properly. Modi ji has completely ruined the entire education system. The generation whose future you are destroying, that same generation will hold you accountable,” he said.

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The latest row comes against the backdrop of the ongoing CBSE OSM discrepancies controversy and the NEET-UG paper leak case, both of which have triggered widespread concern over the conduct and integrity of major national exams.AAP Joins Criticism, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also targeted PM Modi.

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 exams delayed at some centres; NTA issues official notice

Responding to a post by AAP leader Atishi about student difficulties at a CUET centre in Varanasi, Kejriwal wrote,“The country needs an educated PM.”

The NTA said the technical glitch originated at TCS’s end and delayed the start of the exam at some centres. The issue was later resolved, and the agency ensured compensatory time so no candidate was disadvantaged.

The afternoon shift schedule was revised, candidates were asked to report from 2:30 pm, with the exam commencing at 4 pm instead of the original 3 pm. Morning session candidates received the full exam duration.

The NTA expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to students and parents and stated that steps were being taken to avoid such disruptions in future examinations.

(with ANI inputs)
 

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