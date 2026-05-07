After second snub from Tamil Nadu Governor, Vijay's TVK reaches out to Left, IUML: Report

In a major development, actor-turned-politician Vijay's TVK has now reached out to the Left and IUML for securing a majority mark to form a government. Notably, Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar has assured the TVK that he won’t invite other parties to form a government and asked Vijay to secure a majority for a stable government. Arlekar had invited Vijay to Raj Bhavan and explained the exquisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly needed to form a government.

“Thiru Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, has invited Thiru C. Joseph Vijay, President, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, today (7.5.2026) to Lok Bhavan, Chennai. During the meeting, the Hon'ble Governor explained that the exquisite majority support in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, essential for forming the Government, has not been established,” a Lok Bhawan (Raj Bhawan) release said.

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Notably, the Congress with five MLAs has extended support to the TVK with 107 MLAs and need support of six more MLAs. Therefore, the TVK has reached out to the CPI, CPIM and IUML to gather the required support to form a government.

The ADMK with 47 seats had extended support to the TVK but claimed to have received no further communication after initial talks. According to local media reports, Congress has extended support to the TVK at the condition of not allying with the BJP allies - ADMK in this case. Thus, the talks with the ADMK has failed.

After the Governor's latest decision, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Joint General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar, accompanied by party leaders, met with the Communist Party of India leaders at the CPI office in Chennai on Thursday, to garner the support for making goverment in Tamil Nadu. Speaking with the media, TVK Joint General Secretary said that the VCK and CPI will both hold internal meetings over extending support to TVK and will provide the answer afterwards. He further said that the party does not intend to approach any NDA parties, stressing that TVK's fundamental that every allied party that people voted for should "have a role in government."

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Meanwhile, CPI State Secretary Veerapandiyan said that the party will convene an "emergency state executive committee meeting" regarding extending support to Vijay's TVK. Speaking with the media, he said that TVK Chief Vijay had sent a letter to the CPI seeking support for the formation of a progressive government and that the meeting tomorrow will be centred around the same.

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the state, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three-decade-old 'duopoly'. With Vijay set to vacate one of the two seats he won in the Assembly polls, the effective strength of TVK in the Assembly will become 107, and along with Congress, the alliance has 112 members, just five short of a majority.