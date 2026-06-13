After three decades, an Armoured Corps officer is set to lead the Indian Army: Meet Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, the next COAS

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth, a seasoned officer from the Armoured Corps with almost four decades of military service, is all set to take over as the next Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) of the Indian Army on 30 June, succeeding General Upendra Dwivedi on his superannuation. Currently serving as the Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Seth’s appointment is the culmination of a career defined by frontline command, strategic planning, and military modernisation.

Lt Gen Seth is a National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla alumnus and was commissioned into the Indian Army’s Armoured Corps in December 1986. Over the years, he has held some of the Army’s most important operational and leadership positions and built a reputation as a battlefield commander and a strategic thinker.

His military career has spanned from the command of an armoured regiment in the desert sector to the command of an armoured brigade in the western theatre, and a counter-insurgency force in Jammu and Kashmir. He later commanded the prestigious Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Army’s key strike formations, and also served as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Delhi Area, responsible for major military engagements and ceremonial duties.

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Lt. Gen. Seth is noted for his experience at the highest levels of command. He is one of the few officers to have commanded two operational Army Commands, the South Western Command centered and Southern Command, with responsibility for some of the country’s most strategically important regions. His tenure saw him oversee operational readiness, force deployment, and long-term strategic planning across vast military formations.

Beyond field command, Lt. Gen. Seth has played a major role in shaping the Army’s future. He has held key appointments related to strategic planning and capability development, helping drive modernisation efforts and the integration of new technologies into military operations.

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He has consistently advocated the use of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and data analytics to prepare the Army for future warfare.

Lt. Gen. Seth is known for his strong academic record and has excelled in several military courses during his career. He is a graduate of the Higher Command Course, the National Defence College, and has also attended the prestigious Command and Staff Course in Paris, which gave him a wider understanding of global military affairs and strategic challenges.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth takes over the top post in the Indian Army with a mix of operational experience, leadership across multiple theatres, and a focus on transforming the force for the challenges of the future.

