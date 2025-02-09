Delhi CM Oath Ceremony: The swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi Chief Minister is likely to take place after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States, according to media reports. The Prime Minister is set to visit the United States on February 12.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday ended a 27-year-long jinx and stormed to power in the national capital after decimating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The saffron party bagged 48 out of the 70 assembly seats in the national capital. The Delhi polls were held on February 5. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party was reduced to 22 seats and was ousted from power after 10 years. The Congress did not have any impact, and as a result, the grand old party failed to open its account for the third time in a row.