After Thumping Win In Delhi, Will Mohan Bhagwat’s Visit To Bengal One Year Ahead Of Polls Give Edge To BJP?

There is at least more than one year before the highly anticipated West Bengal Assembly elections, but the Bharatiya Janata Party, riding high on thumping wins in Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi polls, seems to be in no mood to waste time and is itching to hit the ground running to repeat its success in the state ruled by Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC).

To gain an early advantage, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is in West Bengal for a 10-day tour. In today’s episode of DNA, ZEE News analysed the importance of Mohan Bhagwat’s visit to West Bengal and how Mamata Banerjee felt alarmed fearing its impact.

Bhagwat’s visit to Bengal can turn out to be a game changer for the saffron party as the RSS played a crucial role in helping the BJP to ace polls in Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi after a setback in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where it was reduced to 240 seats falling way short of the 272 majority mark.

Sensing early danger for the TMC and being well aware of RSS’s ability to turn things in BJP’s favour, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tried to corner Bhagwat, but it seems that he had already outmanoeuvred her. Banerjee has been targeting Bhagwat, but the RSS chief is not willing to back down easily.

On Friday, Mamata Banerjee’s government suffered a major setback when the Kolkata High Court allowed Bhagwat to hold a rally in Bardhaman district on February 16, albeit with certain conditions.

Initially, Mamata’s government had imposed a ban on the rally, but the court ruled that the organizers would have to curb the number of attendees and ensure the use of loudspeakers was within set limits. While the TMC views this as an ideological battle with the BJP, the saffron party sees it as a victory. The reason for their optimism is clear—RSS has been working tirelessly to make inroads into Bengal. These rallies are expected to build momentum for the BJP gradually.

The way BJP with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being at the centre of the poll campaigns clinched victories in three states suggests that Bengal could witness a tight battle this time around. Mamata, unwilling to take any chances, is already using her power and administrative resources to her advantage. However, in this first round, it’s clear that Mohan Bhagwat has emerged victorious.