After Tiff, A Thaw: How India, Maldives Buried Differences To Make Ties Stronger

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in the Maldives on Friday as a part of his second leg of the two-nation visit. PM Modi has been invited by Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and will attend the country's 60th Independence Day celebrations as the Guest of Honour. He received a welcome from President Muizzu and senior ministers from the government upon his arrival. The Maldivian capital, Male, wore a festive look on Friday, adorned with large posters, colourful banners, and fluttering Indian flags, as the island nation geared up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his two-day state visit.

However, just about 18 months ago, the same could not have been imagined. In January 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep to promote domestic tourism did not go well with some Maldivian ministers, who not only mocked India but also disrespected Modi. This led to a huge uproar as the ties between the two nations plummeted further. Though the Maldivian government distanced itself from the statement and expelled the ministers, the hate for India stemmed from its President Mohamed Muizzu's poll campaign.

Muizzu, who is considered close to China, led 'India Out' campaign in the run-up to the presidential polls. When he took reign of the Island nation, he forced around dozens of Indian personnel, who used to train Maldivian soldiers, out of the country, taking the bilateral ties and defence cooperation to a historic low. India's influence in the Indian Ocean island chain appeared to be at risk due to the increasing presence of China.

A memorable welcome in Maldives. Strong ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people. pic.twitter.com/qQVoB51FJw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 25, 2025

After wrapping up a five-day trip to China in January 2024, President Muizzu emphasized in a media interaction that although the Maldives is a small island nation, that doesn't give anyone the right to dominate or pressure it. He firmly stated that the Maldives is “not in anyone’s backyard.” A couple of months later, in March, he made it clear that no Indian military personnel — not even those in civilian attire — would remain in the Maldives beyond May 10, 2024. By early May, India complied with the deadline, withdrawing its troops entirely and replacing them with technical staff as part of a mutual understanding.

Relations between India and the Maldives took a positive turn when President Muizzu visited India on a state trip in October 2024. His visit came at a time when the Maldives was grappling with a mounting debt crisis and a growing fiscal deficit, raising concerns about a potential default. During his meeting with Indian leaders in New Delhi, a significant breakthrough came in the form of a $750 million currency swap agreement, valid until 2027, aimed at easing the Maldives’ foreign exchange challenges. The two nations also issued a joint “vision statement” outlining plans for a broad-based partnership covering economic cooperation and maritime security. Further strengthening the support, India extended a $50 million treasury bill in May 2025 to help the Maldives boost its foreign reserves and stabilize its economy.

India and the Maldives have long shared a strong relationship shaped by their close geographical proximity, cultural ties, and mutual support during times of crisis. With only about 70 nautical miles separating India’s southernmost islands from the northern Maldives, the island nation plays a key role in India’s maritime security in the southern Indian Ocean. Over the years, India has supported the Maldives through medical aid, training programs, infrastructure projects, and emergency assistance.

To maintain momentum in their development agenda, the two countries established High-Level Core Group Meetings (HLCGMs). These regular meetings have helped resolve diplomatic challenges and ensure smooth implementation of agreements—starting with the troop replacement deal and now focusing on pushing forward the joint Vision statement.

India has also remained a steady partner in enhancing the Maldives’ maritime capabilities by assisting with coastal radar systems, naval training, and surveillance — all in line with its broader Indian Ocean security strategy. In May 2025, the two nations held joint disaster response exercises, reflecting their shared commitment under the MAHASAGAR regional cooperation framework.

Given the Maldives’ strategic position along vital international shipping routes, its stability and collaboration are essential to India’s maritime interests. For President Muizzu, the advantages of working closely with India have become more evident after a year of exploring alternative partnerships.