After TMC's Madan Mitra's car vandalised, BJP alleges 'got himself attacked to get security'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Madan Mitra's car was allegedly vandalised on Saturday during his visit to the Kamarhati constituency. Reports indicate that the Trinamool leader was not inside the vehicle at the time of the attack.

Protesters allegedly hurled eggs and vandalised Mitra's car, forcing him to leave the area. The TMC leader later blamed "BJP-backed miscreants" for the incidents.

Meanwhile, West Bengal's ruling BJP on Sunday alleged that the purported attack on Mitra was "staged by his own men" so that he could claim security cover.

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Bengal Minister Arjun Singh reacted to the incident and told reporters, "He (Mitra) got his own people to attack his car so that he could get security cover, nothing else."

"Anwar is the frontman of Madan Mitra, who also has Shahbaz in front. He (Mitra) did everything to increase his security," he added.

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BJP MLA Pawan Singh appealed to people to refrain from resorting to violence, and said, "Whatever happened in the Trinamool Congress regime should not repeat under the BJP government."

Interacting with reporters, he said, "People have voted us to power with a lot of hope, but there are certain sections of people who endured torture during the Trinamool's regime and are now taking out their frustration in some way or the other. That is why such things are taking place."

He said that BJP workers in the state are being told that if they too have endured any kind of atrocities during the previous government, they should approach the police and not take the law into their own hands.

The BJP MLA refuted Mitra's allegations that attempts have been made to murder him.

"He will make some or the other allegations; there's no truth in all this," the leader said.

Taking a swipe at Mitra, he added, "If somebody does want to kill him, he (Mitra) won't be told beforehand."

However, Singh reiterated that people's anger and frustration are now coming out on those Trinamool leaders who "harassed" people in some way or the other.

"It is human nature," he said.

CPI-M leader Hannan Mollah also echoed a similar view, saying such incidents of Trinamool leaders coming under attack may continue because these people generated a "politics of hatred and a politics of violence" during their regime.

However, the CPI-M leader asserted that nobody should be attacked.

(with IANS inputs)

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