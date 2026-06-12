After tragic loss ends a world tour dream, retired banker donates life savings to Army

In a deeply moving gesture of patriotism and personal tribute, Shreekant Sahasrabuddhe, a retired banker from Nagpur, has donated his entire lifetime savings of Rs 25.51 lakh to the Army Central Welfare Fund. The money, which was originally painstakingly saved over decades for a specific, cherished dream: taking his wife on a grand tour around the world upon his retirement.

Tragically, that dream was cut short when his wife passed away just six months before he retired from service. Now in his seventies and with his children independently settled, Sahasrabuddhe decided that the fund should serve a higher, noble purpose in her memory.

On Thursday, he officially handed over the cheque of Rs 25.51 lakh to Major General Navtej Sohal, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Uttar Maharashtra and Gujarat Sub-Area.

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On his donation, Shreekant Sahasrabuddhe said, “My wife and I retired from Punjab National Bank and had dreamed of travelling the world using our provident fund and savings. Sadly, she passed away 10 years ago, and after losing her, I no longer had the desire to travel. Some time later, I read a WhatsApp message about a man from Akola who had donated Rs 1 crore. While I could not contribute such a large amount, it inspired me to donate Rs 25 lakh. I decided to give away half of the money we had set aside for our dream journey. In a way, I feel this act of giving may bring me the same sense of fulfilment and happiness that travelling with my wife would have brought.”

The Indian Army formally expressed its deep appreciation for the exceptional civilian contribution. According to an official statement released by the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) in Nagpur, these specialised funds are critical to sustaining families outside regular budgetary allocations.

“The Army Central Welfare Fund plays a vital role in providing financial assistance and rehabilitation,” the Defence PRO note stated. “This contribution will be directly utilized for the welfare of serving personnel, supporting war widows, assisting disabled soldiers, and providing long-term relief to the families of martyrs.”

For Sahasrabuddhe, the donation transforms a personal heartbreak into a lasting legacy, ensuring that the savings once meant to see the world will now protect and support those who defend the nation.



