After Trophy Controversy, Mohsin Naqvi Rushes To Rawalpindi Amid Fear Of Fan Backlash

A day after India’s emphatic victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup, Pakistan’s Interior Minister and cricket administrator Mohsin Naqvi, often criticised as the “trophy thief,” fled directly to Rawalpindi to seek protection under Army Chief Asim Munir, his brother-in-law.

Sources suggest two reasons behind Naqvi’s move: first, either to secure praise from Munir for his handling of the tournament, or secondly, to shield himself from the anger of Pakistani fans reeling from repeated defeats against India. Naqvi reportedly took a direct flight from Dubai to Rawalpindi, where Munir’s protection ensures his safety amid the growing public resentment.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has already left Islamabad on an official tour to London, leaving Pakistani cricketers and staff to face the wrath of disappointed fans at home. Public frustration has spilled onto the streets, with reports of television sets being smashed in anger. Clips circulating online reveal the fury of fans who have grown accustomed to heartbreak whenever their team faces India.

Traditionally, after defeats to India, Pakistan’s cricketers avoid returning home immediately. Players often split their arrival across different cities or take short trips abroad until tempers cool down. However, this time the squad has been ordered to return directly to Lahore ahead of their upcoming Test series against South Africa, scheduled from the 12th of this month. There are fears that fans, still nursing the wounds of repeated losses, may confront the team harshly upon arrival.

Celebrations, however, were starkly different across the border. In India, jubilant fans marked the victory with grand celebrations. Even in Afghanistan, fireworks lit up the skies as crowds expressed their joy over Pakistan’s defeat. Notably, former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria also joined the celebrations from his home in Karachi, posting a picture on social media showing a TV locked inside a grill, symbolizing his own quiet defiance.