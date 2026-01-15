After Two Warnings, Centre Now Prepares To Evacuate Indians From Iran

Amid the increasing tensions between the United States and Iran, India is now preparing to evacuate Indian nationals from Tehran. There are likely chances of armed conflict between Israel (supported by the US) and Iran. In case of an armed conflict, the safety of Indian nationals will be at risk and thus the government has already warned them to leave Iran at the earliest. According to a News18 report, the first flight may take off from Tehran tomorrow.

Notably, the Ministry of External Affairs issued two advisories for the Indian nationals - one on January 14 and the other on January 5.

Yesterday, the MEA said in its advisory, “In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2026, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights. It is reiterated that all Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The MEA further said, “All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them. They are requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance in this regard.”

According to reports, the government is monitoring flight movements and is prearing to respond as per the evolving ground situation in Iran. The Indian embassy is already collecting data of Indian students/nationals who are still in Iran. According to reports, there are over 10,000 Indians in Iran and the evacuation may take longer as collecting data has become cumbersome due to the internet blackout.

Earlier, parents of Indian students studying in Iran expressed serious concern for their children's safety, amid the deteriorating situation in the country, and appealed to the Government of India to facilitate their evacuation.

Iran continues to witness unrest, with the protests entering their 21st day on Thursday. What began as demonstrations over record inflation and the steep fall in Iran's currency has now expanded into widespread nationwide unrest, with reports of agitation across more than 280 locations.