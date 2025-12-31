After US, China Claims Credit For Easing India-Pakistan Tensions

China on India-Pakistan tensions: After the US, China has now also tried to take credit for de-escalating India-Pakistan tensions. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi claimed that China played a mediating role in reducing the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in May. This statement was made at an event in Beijing on international affairs and China's foreign policy. However, India has already made it clear that no third country had any role in this entire matter.

Wang Yi said that conflicts and instability have increased rapidly across the world in recent years. According to him, for the first time since the Second World War, so many local wars and cross-border conflicts have been witnessed. He claimed that China adopts a balanced and impartial approach in international disputes and tries to get to the root of the problems. Under this policy, China has tried to reduce tensions in India-Pakistan, Myanmar, Iran, and other regions.