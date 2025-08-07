After Uttarkashi Havoc, Dharali Completely Vacated: BJP MP Trivendra Rawat

BJP MP from Haridwar, Trivendra Singh Rawat, on Thursday described the severe impact of flash floods in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, stating that Dharali village one of the worst-hit areas has been completely vacated, with no residents remaining and several reported missing. "Dharali has been the worst affected by these flash floods. The village has been completely vacated. No one is there in Dharali. Seven people from the village are missing,"

He added that the pilgrims are stranded in Gangotri and Harsil, and are being airlifted directly to Dehradun airport, while locals are being provided shelter at Army and ITBP camps.

The disaster, reportedly triggered by two cloudbursts, one in Dharali and another in the nearby Sukhi Top area, occurred on Tuesday afternoon and has left at least three civilians dead and over 50 people missing, according to state officials. Dharali bore the brunt of the destruction, with flash floods and landslides sweeping away homes, roads, and infrastructure.

A joint rescue and relief operation is being carried out by the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), Uttarakhand Police, and local volunteers.

The Indian Army reported that one Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and eight Jawans are currently unaccounted for. As part of the ongoing rescue efforts, nine Army personnel and three civilians were airlifted to Dehradun.

Additionally, three critically injured civilians were transported by ambulance to AIIMS Rishikesh, while eight others have been admitted to the District Hospital in Uttarkashi. Two bodies have also been recovered, the Indian Army confirmed.

According to government officials, 274 individuals stranded in Gangotri and other areas have been safely evacuated to Harsil. Of these, around 190 people were rescued from Dharali on Wednesday.

Among the list of those rescued are 131 from Gujarat, 123 from Maharashtra, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, 12 from Uttar Pradesh, six from Rajasthan, seven from Delhi, five from Assam, five from Karnataka, three from Telangana, and one from Punjab.

All evacuees are safe and are being transported to either Uttarkashi or Dehradun, they said. Three civilian deaths have been confirmed so far, while over 50 people are still reported missing, as per the Civil Administration.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited Dharali and the Matli Helipad in Uttarkashi district, where he interacted with evacuees and personnel involved in rescue operations. He assured those rescued of full assistance from the state government and praised the efforts of all agencies involved.

Senior Army officials, including the Army Commander of Central Command and the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Uttar Bharat Area, are on the ground overseeing operations. The Chief of Staff, Central Command, is closely coordinating with the Central Air Command to ensure smooth helicopter rescue missions.

The Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are also assisting nearly 180-200 tourists stranded in Gangotri, providing them with food, shelter, and medical care. The statement has outlined an action plan for the next 24 to 48 hours, which includes the airlifting of para troops and medical teams to Harsil using Chinook helicopters.

NDRF personnel and medics are set to be inducted into Nelong by Mi-17 helicopters, with plans to evacuate tourists from Nelong helipad during return sorties, officials said, adding that efforts are also being made to reopen road access between Uttarkashi and Tekla.