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After Venezuela, is Delhi next? Experts warn 80% buildings could collapse in major earthquake

India has 29 cities identified as highly vulnerable to earthquakes, including state capitals such as Delhi, Patna, Srinagar, Guwahati, Shimla, Dehradun and Chandigarh.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 05:28 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 05:28 AM IST
After Venezuela, is Delhi next? Experts warn 80% buildings could collapse in major earthquake
Image Credit: Venezuela has declared state of emergency. (Photo: X)

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