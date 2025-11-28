After White House Shooting, Trump Announces Permanent Freeze On Migration From ‘Third World Nations’

Days after an Afghan national opened fire at two National Guard personnel near White House, the US president Donald Trump took a massive move on Friday and announced that he would "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries" to allow the US system to "fully recover".

Written By Zee Media Bureau | Edited By: Surbhi Sinha | Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 10:51 AM IST | Source: Bureau