Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989770https://zeenews.india.com/india/after-white-house-shooting-trump-announces-permanent-freeze-on-migration-from-third-world-nations-2989770.html
NewsIndia
DONALD TRUMP

After White House Shooting, Trump Announces Permanent Freeze On Migration From ‘Third World Nations’

Days after an Afghan national opened fire at two National Guard personnel near White House, the US president Donald Trump took a massive move on Friday and announced that he would "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries" to allow the US system to "fully recover". 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 10:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

After White House Shooting, Trump Announces Permanent Freeze On Migration From ‘Third World Nations’Image: ANI

Days after an Afghan national opened fire at two National Guard personnel near White House, the US president Donald Trump took a massive move on Friday and announced that he would "permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries" to allow the US system to "fully recover". 
 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA With Rahul Sinha LIVE
RBI's Legal Strike On Credit Rating Agencies: Major Relief For Loan Seekers
Telangana
Telangana To Be Divided Into 3 Zones To Achieve Vision 2047
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Blaze Kills At Least 83; Dozens Missing After Housing Complex Fire
Congress
Former Congress MP Drops Bombshell, Blames CIA, Mossad For Party's 2014 Defeat
Pakistan Child Abuse Report
Minority Rights Group Warns Of Rising Violence Against Children Across Pak
Nepal New Currency
Nepal Releases New Banknotes Featuring Disputed Border Map With India
DNA With Rahul Sinha LIVE
Pakistan Faces Crisis As Taliban Enters With 'Living Bombs' While Army Watches
Women in Indian Army
At 34, Everyone Expected Her To Settle Down - What She Did Will Inspire You
Delhi Metro
Why Do Metro Stations Have Yellow Rumble Strips?
Pakistan
Military Rule Imminent In Pakistan? Report Says Munir In Total Control