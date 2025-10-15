Supreme Court Allows Green Crackers In Delhi-NCR Years Days Ahead Of Diwali

Supreme Court Lifts Firecracker Ban In Delhi-NCR: For the first time in several years, Delhi is set to witness a livelier Diwali celebration. In a significant decision just days before the festival, the Supreme Court has allowed the sale and use of green firecrackers in the Delhi-NCR region between October 18 and 21. The ruling came after the Delhi government approached the court, seeking permission to use eco-friendly firecrackers that comply with environmental norms. With the Supreme Court relaxing the firecracker ban conditions in Delhi-NCR region ahead of Diwali and allowing bursting of green firecrackers, the national capital is set to witness a cracker of festival this year. Supreme Court has also allowed bursting of green fire-crackers from 6 am to 7 am on Diwali and again from 8 pm to 10 pm in the evening.

What Supreme Court Said

Delivering the order, the bench made it clear that only “green crackers” certified by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) can be sold and used — and that too on a trial basis. Supreme Court said it has to take a balanced approach, permitting bursting of green firecrackers in moderation while not compromising with the environment.

The court emphasised that this decision aims to strike a balance between festive celebration and environmental protection, especially given the severe air pollution Delhi witnesses every winter.

Key Conditions for Use:

The Supreme Court laid down strict conditions to ensure responsible use of firecrackers:

Limited hours: Crackers can be burst only from 6 am to 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm.

No outside supply: Firecrackers cannot be brought in from outside the NCR region.

Strict monitoring: Pollution control boards must track air quality, collect sand and water samples, and submit their reports by October 21.

Trial Period Under Watch

The Supreme Court said it will review the impact after three weeks to decide whether green firecrackers can be allowed in the long term. Authorities have been instructed to ensure strict compliance and to act against any violations. The Court orders Police authority to constitute patrolling team to keep an eye that only permitted products with QR codes are to be sold. The Supreme Court ordered that if fake firecrackers are found, the licence be suspended.