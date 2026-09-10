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'Party gone': Aga Ruhullah sets Nov 3 deadline to quit NC and Lok Sabha

Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has set a Nov 3 resignation timeline as his dispute with the National Conference deepens over Article 370, Vande Mataram and other issues.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 11:56 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 12:03 AM IST
'Party gone': Aga Ruhullah sets Nov 3 deadline to quit NC and Lok Sabha
Image Credit: ANI. Srinagar MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

About the Author

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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'Party gone': Aga Ruhullah sets Nov 3 deadline to quit NC and Lok Sabha
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