Aga Syed Ruhullah Calls For Resignations After Delhi Blast And Nowgam Incident

Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, Member of Parliament from Srinagar, has strongly criticised the BJP-led central government over the recent Delhi blast and the separate Nowgam incident involving the police. He said that all those “at the helm of power”, across political, administrative, and security structures, must take responsibility and resign.

Ruhullah directly blamed the central government for what he described as repeated failures that have allowed such incidents to occur frequently across the country. He alleged that instead of being held accountable for security lapses, the government seeks to turn these tragedies into a “war narrative against Muslims, especially Kashmiri Muslims.”

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in both incidents, he extended condolences to the affected families. He remarked that the people of Kashmir understand this pain deeply from their own experiences.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“In these 11 years of BJP rule, every year somewhere in the country a terrorist attack takes place, and innocent lives are lost. When will the time come to hold this government accountable?” he asked.

Ruhullah also responded to Omar Abdullah’s remark, suggesting he had committed political suicide. He dismissed the comment, saying he has no interest in becoming an MLA and is not concerned with the Union Territory Assembly. He insisted that his political struggle goes beyond “power politics,” adding that Omar’s thinking had “become too small.”

“I am not worried about becoming an MLA. Unfortunately, his thinking is so small that, even in these circumstances, he is only concerned with how and when to become an MLA. I have already said that I do not wish to go to the UT Assembly. This fight is not about power or positions,” Ruhullah told reporters after returning from Germany, where he received a warm welcome.

He further said that Omar Abdullah should reflect on the continuing suppression of political, religious, and social rights in Jammu and Kashmir. “Our struggle should be for the protection of these rights, but he is still thinking only about how to become an MLA,” the NC leader added.