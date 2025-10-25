Aga Syed Ruhullah Slams NC Leadership, Accuses Party Of 'Betrayal Of Public Trust'

In a rare and open rebellion within the National Conference (NC), Srinagar–Budgam MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi has launched a sharp attack on his own party leadership, particularly targeting Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Mehdi accused the NC of a “betrayal of public trust” and a “betrayal of the people’s mandate”, warning that such actions could push citizens to seek political alternatives. His remarks came in reaction to Omar Abdullah’s statement regarding cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, which Mehdi described as a “betrayal of public trust” for keeping details of the voting process secret.

Expressing disappointment over the party’s perceived failure to uphold its commitments, especially the restoration of Article 370 and statehood, Mehdi cautioned that if the NC continued to ignore public sentiment, the people would be forced to look elsewhere.

He called for a “collective effort” among like-minded political groups for the survival and development of Jammu and Kashmir, stressing that the NC should not function in isolation. “Society must recognise honest individuals who work for the community,” the Shia leader said, urging people to support integrity over political loyalty.

Criticising what he called inconsistencies in local administration and policy, Mehdi cited the controversy over smart electricity meters. “A year after promising their removal, residents are now being told to use them because their families are using them. I am not against power meters, but what have we done in this year to strengthen people’s economy?” he questioned.

The MP’s comments, directly aimed at Omar Abdullah, underline a growing rift within the National Conference. The tension has been building over issues such as reservation policies, unfulfilled electoral promises, and Omar’s silence on key matters raised during the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in which Mehdi had played a prominent role as a campaign face.

The differences between Mehdi and Omar Abdullah became public recently, triggered by disputes over a reservation sub-committee report demanded by students seeking quota reforms and disagreements over candidate selection. Mehdi set an October 19, 2025 deadline for the report’s release, linking it to his support for the upcoming by-election. He later announced that he would withdraw from campaigning in Budgam, a region where he holds significant influence as a Shia cleric with thousands of followers.

Publicly accusing the NC of backtracking on key promises, including statehood restoration, reservation reforms, and transparency in Rajya Sabha voting, Mehdi took a swipe at Omar Abdullah, saying, “Pehle toopi dali aur phir kuch nahi kiya” (“He put on the cap first, then did nothing”).

Declaring that his loyalty lies “with the people, not the party”, Mehdi said, “My roots are in the people. My loyalty is to my conscience.” Rejecting family and party pressure, he reaffirmed that he would stay away from the Budgam by-election campaign.

Political observers say Mehdi’s decision could significantly impact the NC’s chances in Budgam, where his support base is both deep and influential.