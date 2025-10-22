Aga vs Aga vs Aga: Budgam By-Election Turns Into Battle Of Ideologies And Family Legacy

Budgam Assembly by-electio: It’s not just a single constituency by-election in Budgam but a captivating political battle. The spectacle of three Aga dynasty members — all tied to Kashmir’s influential Shia community — fighting it out with distinct ideologies: the National Conference’s (NC) regional autonomy, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) soft separatism, and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) nationalist agenda, makes this a rare and compelling showdown. The “Aga vs. Aga vs. Aga” fight is both intriguing and unpredictable.

The Budgam Assembly by-election in Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for November 11, 2025 (with counting on November 14), began as a routine contest but has turned intensely personal. It pits three Aga family members against each other as candidates of the three major parties, each vying for dominance in this NC stronghold since 1977. The constituency, with a mixed Sunni-Shia voter base of around 125,000, became vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah won it in the 2024 Assembly elections but chose to retain his other seat in Ganderbal.

Aga Syed Mehmood, the maternal uncle of the PDP candidate, is a senior NC leader and former minister fielded by the National Conference. Mehmood is leveraging the NC’s long-standing grip on Budgam, unbroken since 1977, and emphasizing the party’s manifesto promises. When asked if this was a family feud, Mehmood said it was democracy at work. “Our family has always fought for the betterment of Budgam. We have been in power for only a year and will go to the people after our term ends. My focus this time will be on the development of the area and convincing people what’s better for them,” he said.

Aga Syed Mehmood Mousavi added, “We live in a democracy; these things happen. It’s not about dynasties. We want to serve people — as we always have, be it religiously or otherwise. Budgam is a district today because of my father. Elections are a way to reach that destination. If my relatives are in other parties, their aim is also to serve people. We are not against each other; everyone will put forth their agenda, and it’s up to the people to decide.”

The Peoples Democratic Party has once again trusted Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi, who lost to Omar Abdullah in the September 2024 general Assembly elections. Muntazir, son of Aga Syed Hassan — president of the influential Anjuman-e-Sharie Shiayan — and nephew of the NC candidate, is mounting a strong challenge by tapping into local grievances over Omar Abdullah’s quick exit from Budgam, which many saw as a “betrayal.” He highlights the one-year performance of the NC government and frames his campaign around development and unfulfilled promises.

Muntazir’s edge lies in the fact that the sitting MP of Budgam-Srinagar, also from the Aga dynasty and first cousin to Muntazir, has publicly distanced himself from the NC’s campaign. Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, a family heavyweight, has criticized the NC’s governance over the past year and announced he will not campaign for Mehmood, signaling growing cracks within the party and an advantage for the PDP.

Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi said, “It’s not family versus family. The responsibility the party has given me is to respond to what the National Conference has done to the people here. Last time, 36,000 voters trusted Omar Sahib, who later abandoned Budgam after his victory. This election is an answer to that betrayal. Omar Sahib said that if mistakes were made in the past, this time, being the CM candidate from here, everything would be fixed — but after winning, he left. This election is about accountability, not rivalry.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party has also played the religious card in the Shia-dominated constituency by fielding Aga Syed Mohsin, another member of the same dynasty. Mohsin is banking on anti-establishment sentiment against both NC and PDP, positioning the BJP as a fresh alternative. As the only major non-regional party in the fray, he highlights neglect under past regimes and appeals to voters seeking change. The BJP, which didn’t contest Budgam in 2024, sees this as a key opportunity to expand its presence in the Kashmir Valley.

Aga Syed Mohsin said, “We are hopeful the lotus will bloom this time because people have seen 50 years of NC and PDP rule. For the last 10 years, BJP has been at the Centre — look at Budgam’s development. What they didn’t do in 50 years, BJP has done in 10. People want change. Omar Abdullah promised to retain Budgam, where he had a big margin, but later abandoned it. He insulted Budgam voters. I appreciate Aga Syed Ruhullah for refusing to campaign for NC — he’s an honest man who knows NC did nothing.”

The Aga family’s political influence stems from their Shia leadership and long association with the NC, but this time, divisions run deep. Ruhullah Mehdi’s public distancing from Mehmood’s campaign and his accusations against NC for not delivering on promises could erode traditional Shia votes. He also warned the party against using his image, calling it a “misuse of his struggle.” Mehmood has downplayed the issue, saying NC’s strength goes beyond individuals, but analysts believe the rift could benefit the PDP.

For the NC, a win in Budgam this time won’t be a cakewalk. It’s a tough contest and the first major test for Omar Abdullah’s government since taking power in October 2024. A loss here could dent the “NC wave” from last year’s polls and embolden rivals.

The Budgam by-election has 20 nominations, including independents like Muntazar Mohiuddin, AAP’s Deeba Khan, and AIP’s Nazir Ahmad Khan, but the Aga trio clearly dominates the stage.

This election is less about policy and more about pride, loyalty, ideology, and family legacy. The Aga dynasty’s internal strife has turned a once-safe NC seat into a political battleground, with the PDP and BJP both sensing opportunity. Now, the question remains — who will emerge victorious in this family feud?