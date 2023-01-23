'Age is just a number...': 80-year-old woman's paragliding video breaks internet- Watch viral video

Viral Video: Old age difficulties are rather frequent, and some people struggle to walk or move after reaching a certain age, but not Celina Moses's 80-year-old grandma, who may be seen paragliding at such age. The video of the lady paragliding went viral on social media, and many were both amused and moved by her persistence. Moses shared the video on her Instagram account, which has nearly 4 million likes. According to the video's caption, the video clip is old and the lady has died.

“Age is Just a Number… and My Aai had to prove this... My grandmother did this when she was 80 years old… Found this video in my gallery after a long time and couldn't stop myself from sharing… 7 years now since she left us but what she left in us will always be remembered forever… Miss you. Love you," she wrote the caption while sharing the video on Instagram. The old lady looks calm in the video as she goes for the adventurous sport. People expressed their surprise at the event when the video was circulated on various social media platforms.

A user wrote, “Thank you for posting this video, it says a lot. Motivation, perfection, simplicity, courage, power and on and on and on.” “Age is just a number it's true, look her as a inspiration... There is no age to be happy ... Live long stay strong aaji,” wrote another user.