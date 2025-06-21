Age Is Just A Number! TN Governor Rocks Yoga Day With 51 Push-Ups, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi, 73, was the surprise showstopper on Saturday at International Yoga Day celebrations in Madurai, leaving thousands stunned with an energetic demonstration of yoga asanas and an impressive streak of 51 push-ups.

Governor Ravi, along with over 10,000 students participated in the 11th #InternationalDayofYoga at the Velammal IB School Ground, Madurai, demonstrating key yoga practices and sharing deeper insights with them. Ten years ago, Yoga, India’s profound gift to humanity, codified by… pic.twitter.com/20YfF8bXfg June 21, 2025

Joining more than 10,000 students in the Velammal Educational Institution, Governor Ravi, wearing a vest and tracksuit instead of a suit, displayed energy beyond his years. Using his Indian Police Service (IPS) background to call upon his physical training, he performed every yoga position with perfection and grace.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi did 51 push-ups at a grand Yoga event organised by Velammal Educational Trust in Madurai, on #InternationalDayofYoga2025. The 73-year-old Governor shared tips on maintaining the correct posture during push-ups.



(Video: Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan) pic.twitter.com/d4kovH4tSc — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2025

The pick of the day came after the key yoga session when the Governor easily performed 51 push-ups to thunderous applause and cheers from the audience mesmerised by the performance. Onlookers were left expressing skepticism that the septuagenarian was actually above 70 or simply a much younger person in disguise.

Governor R.N. Ravi's stellar performance was a grand testimony to the lasting advantages of a daily dose of yoga, upholding the dictum that "age is just a number." His vibrant involvement left indelible marks on the thousands assembled there, challenging many to adopt a healthier life style.