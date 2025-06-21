Advertisement
TAMIL NADU GOVERNOR RN RAVI

Age Is Just A Number! TN Governor Rocks Yoga Day With 51 Push-Ups, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

Witness the inspiring moment! Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, 73, left thousands in awe at International Yoga Day by performing 51 consecutive push-ups. The video of his incredible fitness has gone viral.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
TN Governor Rocks Yoga Day With 51 Push-Ups (ANI)

Tamil Nadu Governor Ravindra Narayana Ravi, 73, was the surprise showstopper on Saturday at International Yoga Day celebrations in Madurai, leaving thousands stunned with an energetic demonstration of yoga asanas and an impressive streak of 51 push-ups.

Joining more than 10,000 students in the Velammal Educational Institution, Governor Ravi, wearing a vest and tracksuit instead of a suit, displayed energy beyond his years. Using his Indian Police Service (IPS) background to call upon his physical training, he performed every yoga position with perfection and grace.

The pick of the day came after the key yoga session when the Governor easily performed 51 push-ups to thunderous applause and cheers from the audience mesmerised by the performance. Onlookers were left expressing skepticism that the septuagenarian was actually above 70 or simply a much younger person in disguise.

Governor R.N. Ravi's stellar performance was a grand testimony to the lasting advantages of a daily dose of yoga, upholding the dictum that "age is just a number." His vibrant involvement left indelible marks on the thousands assembled there, challenging many to adopt a healthier life style.

