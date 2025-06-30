'Age-Old Symbol Of Brotherhood,' Says Social Activist From Kashmir As State Gears Up For Amarnath Yatra 2025

After the Pahalgam attack, there were concerns that very less pilgrims would participate in the holy Amarnath Yatra this year. Soon after the attack, a shock spread across India, and thousands of tourists fled Kashmir, and registration for the annual Amarnath Yatra was also closed.

But the collective efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, local communities, and security forces have underlined the region's commitment to making Amarnath Yatra 2025 a memorable and safe experience. From logistical support to heartfelt hospitality, the adoption of the Yatra in Kashmir establishes it as a "people's Yatra".

Rashid Rahil, a Social Activist from Kashmir, said the Yatra is an age-old symbol of brotherhood in Kashmir. The Yatra is incomplete without the common people of Kashmir. Every Kashmiri prays and works hard for the successful journey of a pilgrim.

This time, everyone from the locals and civil society to tourism traders in Kashmir is excited to welcome the pilgrims coming for the holy Amarnath Yatra. Locals are playing a vital role in making the Yatra a success. From providing food and shelter to assisting in logistics, the Kashmiri community, especially in areas like Pahalgam and Ganderbal, warmly supports the pilgrims. The collaborative effort between locals, pilgrims, and authorities promotes communal harmony along with Kashmir's hospitality.

Mohammad Yasin Shah (President, Kashmir Civil Society) said, "After the Pahalgam attack, we felt that the pilgrims were somewhat scared, so we announced to give full support. We also told LG sahab that we are with you, and you should allow the pilgrims to meet us too, so that they can get acquainted with the common people of Kashmir."

There has always been support from the local people to facilitate the Yatra. Muslim ponywallahs, shopkeepers, and volunteers have historically been assisting the pilgrims, which reflects Kashmir's syncretic culture. LG Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed their best wishes on the occasion. They said that the administration has made elaborate arrangements to welcome and support the pilgrims. This includes coordination between civil authorities, security forces, and local people. LG held detailed meetings with the civil society and called it a people's yatra.

LG Jammu Kashmir Manoj Sinha said, "I have spoken to political parties as well as the civil society of Kashmir. Everyone has assured cooperation in the yatra. This yatra is a yatra of Kashmir, a people's yatra."

Amarnath Yatra 2025 is an important spiritual journey to the holy Amarnath cave located at an altitude of 3,888 meters in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir, where devotees worship the naturally formed ice Shivling, a symbol of Lord Shiva. The yatra, scheduled to run from July 3 to August 9, 2025, is a vibrant expression of faith, visited by thousands of pilgrims every year.

The yatra will also boost the local economy, generating income for ponywallahs, shopkeepers, transporters, and langar operators. There will be increased activity in hotels, guesthouses, and small businesses in Jammu, Srinagar, Pahalgam, and Baltal. The yatra is said to be a big help in reviving Kashmir's lost tourism.