Oldest captive elephant

Aged 88, Asia's oldest captive elephant dies in Kerala

The end came on Tuesday following old age illness, sources in the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), which owns the elephant said.

Representational image

Thiruvananthapuram: The oldest captive elephant in Asia and Guinness record holder, 88-year old Dakshayani, died at a care centre at nearby Pappanamcode in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram.

In 2016, she was conferred the "Gaja Muthassi" (elephant granny) title and entered the Guinness book of records.

The Postal department had also brought out a postal cover on the elephant.

Dakshayani was much sought after in temple processions and was a constant presence at the 'Arattu' procession of the Padmanabha Swamy temple here until three years ago.

