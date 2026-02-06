Agni-3: India successfully test-fires Agni-3 missile with 3,000 km range

India successfully test-fired the Agni-3 missile on Friday. The test took place at the Integrated Test Range in Chandipur, Odisha.

The launch met all operational and technical parameters under the Strategic Forces Command.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the test's success from the Integrated Test Range. It proves the missile's reliability for strategic readiness.

In an X post Ministry of Defence in an X post said, “Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile #Agni3 was successfully test-fired from the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, #Odisha on 06 Feb 2026. The launch validated all operational & technical parameters and was conducted under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command.”

The Agni missile series strengthens India's strategic defence. It features Agni-1 with a 700 km range, Agni-2 at 2,000 km, Agni-3 at 3,000 km, Agni-4 reaching 4,000 km, and Agni-5 with a top range of 5,000 km. This lineup, proven by the recent Agni-3 test, boosts national deterrence across various distances.

According to a report by India Today, Agni-1, with its 700 km range, can target from 220 km onward. This covers distances handled by Prithvi missiles, which strike between 150 km and 350 km.

Enemies might panic if they spot a short-range ballistic missile launch, fearing an imminent strike and triggering nuclear retaliation. Though the Indian Army rejected the missile for its forces, it has drawn interest from friendly foreign countries now approaching India for exports.

India pairs the Agni series with BrahMos cruise missiles to hit targets from 30 km to 5,000 km. BrahMos covers 30-300 km ranges precisely. Agni missiles handle everything beyond that distance.











