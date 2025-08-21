India successfully test-fired its intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM), the Agni-5, reasserting the country's strong strategic military capability. The nuclear-capable missile proved capable of hitting targets at a distance of 5,000 km, a distance which essentially spans nearly the whole of the Asian continent.

Key Strategic Test Confirms Operational Parameters

The Defence Ministry made the announcement that the test was conducted on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur in Odisha. Under the watchful eye of the Strategic Forces Command, the launch proved successful in testing all the operational and technical parameters of the sophisticated missile.

This key test is about three-and-a-half months following a military clash with Pakistan, and follows an earlier Agni-5 trial last March.

Agni-5: A Pillar Of India's Nuclear Deterrent

The Agni-5 missile is a centerpiece of Indian nuclear deterrence strategy. Its impressive 5,000 km range enables it to target destinations across almost all of the Asian continent, as well as northern China, and even its range extends into portions of Europe. This extended coverage adds substantially to India's strategic depth.

India's robust missile programme comprises the Agni series, from Agni-1 up to Agni-4, with ranges between 700 km and 3,500 km. All of these previous variants are already operational, creating a layered deterrent. Recent test work also covers the nuclear-capable short-range ballistic missiles Prithvi-II (350 km range, up to 500 kg payload) and Agni-I (700-900 km range, 1,000 kg payload), and the brand new tactical missile Pralay (short-range surface-to-surface, 500-1,000 kg conventional warheads).

Agni-5: Sophisticated Features At A Glance

Agni-5 is distinguished by some sophisticated features:

Type : Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM)

: Intermediate-Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) Range : Up to 5,000 km

: Up to 5,000 km Launch Platform : Mobile launchers and Integrated Test Range, providing increased mobility and responsiveness.

: Mobile launchers and Integrated Test Range, providing increased mobility and responsiveness. Payload : Can deliver nuclear warheads.

: Can deliver nuclear warheads. Accuracy : Possesses high accuracy with sophisticated guidance systems.

: Possesses high accuracy with sophisticated guidance systems. Coverage : Strategic range over nearly all Asia, including northern China, and portions of Europe.

: Strategic range over nearly all Asia, including northern China, and portions of Europe. Propulsion : Employs a three-stage solid-fuel rocket for strong performance.

: Employs a three-stage solid-fuel rocket for strong performance. Strategic Role: A critical element of India's nuclear deterrence strategy.

ALSO READ | Karnataka Floods: How High Will The Krishna River Rise, And What's Next For Evacuated Families?