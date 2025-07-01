Agni-5 Unleashed: India’s New Bunker Buster Missiles To Outmatch US GBU-57, Can Strike Deeper In Pakistan, China

India is rapidly strengthening its strategic firepower—not only at sea with cutting-edge warships like INS Tammal—but also beneath the surface, by developing a new generation of deadly bunker-buster missiles capable of penetrating deep underground enemy facilities. Inspired by the U.S. use of GBU-57 bunker buster bombs during the Iran-Israel tensions—where they were dropped from B-2 stealth bombers on Iranian nuclear sites—India is preparing its own version for future warfare. These bombs are designed to destroy enemy bunkers buried under layers of reinforced concrete and earth.

Agni-5 to Power India's Bunker Buster Capability

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is developing a specialized variant of the Agni-5 Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) to deliver these new warheads. While the current Agni-5 has a range of over 5,000 km, the upcoming version will have a range of about 2,500 km, optimized for tactical strikes using 7,500 kg bunker-buster warheads.

Two new variants of the Agni-5 are under development:

Airburst Variant: Equipped with a warhead that detonates above the target to cause maximum surface-level damage.

Deep-Penetration Variant: Designed to drill into fortified underground bunkers before detonation, making it ideal for hardened enemy installations.

More Advanced Than American GBU-57?

India’s bunker-buster system may offer several advantages over its American counterpart:

Launch System: Unlike the U.S.'s GBU-57, which must be dropped from expensive B-2 bombers, India’s system is missile-launched, making it more accurate and cost-effective.

Penetration Depth: While the GBU-57 can pierce 60–70 meters underground, India's Agni-5 variant is reportedly capable of reaching 80–100 meters, allowing it to strike even deeper targets.

Launch Speed: The Agni-5 missile travels at Mach 20 (20 times the speed of sound), making interception almost impossible.

Strategic Implications

India's new bunker-busting capability is designed to target underground nuclear and military facilities in hostile territories, including those in Pakistan and China. Its unmatched speed, deep penetration, and pinpoint accuracy position India as a growing force in next-generation precision strike capabilities.

In the evolving landscape of strategic warfare, India's upcoming missile-launched bunker-buster system may set a new benchmark, combining advanced indigenously built technology with unmatched destructive potential—poised to reshape the region’s deterrence dynamics.