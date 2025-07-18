Agni, Prithvi, Akash: India Readies For Strike Before Enemies Blink, Flexes Deterrent Muscle In Larger Doctrine Shift

India recently sent a strong message to its adversaries. In just 24 hours, the country tested three major missile systems, sparking alarm across rival nations like Pakistan and China, especially after witnessing India’s might during Operation Sindoor. The tests weren’t just routine drills — they were strategic, timed, and loaded with purpose. So, why is India suddenly conducting these high-profile missile trials? What message lies behind this missile blitz? And why might even global powers like the U.S. and Russia have reason to take notice? In today's DNA, DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor, of Zee News, analysed how India is flexing its deterrent muscle on the regional chessboard.

Three Missiles, One Message: India Is Ready

The names themselves — Agni (fire), Prithvi (earth), Akash (sky) — reflect the ancient Indian philosophy of using elemental force in warfare. These missiles are not only the backbone of India's defense but are now more battle-ready than ever.

Just yesterday, India tested the Akash air defense system.

Soon after, under the Strategic Forces Command, it launched Agni-1 and Prithvi-2 missiles — both capable of delivering nuclear warheads.

This wasn’t merely a technical check. These were combat-readiness drills, simulating real wartime missile launches, including secure communication of nuclear strike orders.

Missile Details: What Was Tested and Why It Matters

Prithvi-2 Tactical Nuclear Missile

* Range: 350 km

* Payload: 500–1000 kg (conventional or 15-kiloton nuclear warhead)

* Tactical Use: Can strike enemy army bases near borders like Lahore, Bahawalpur, or Tibetan airbases

* Flight Path: Low trajectory — evades enemy radar

Agni-1 Intermediate-Range Strategic Missile

* Range: 700–900 km

* Payload: Up to 1000 kg conventional or 100 kiloton nuclear warhead

* Speed: Reenters Earth’s atmosphere at Mach 7 (7x speed of sound), making interception nearly impossible

* Targets: Deep inside enemy territory — Islamabad (350 km) or Karachi (800 km)

* Mobility: Road-mobile launchers — highly mobile, hard to detect, fast to deploy

These back-to-back launches highlight India’s second-strike capability — even if attacked first, India can retaliate without delay.

Hidden Message Behind the Tests

* India’s nuclear deterrent is fully operational and tested for real-world conditions.

* Missiles are dual-capable: conventional and nuclear payloads

* Rapid successive launches show India's capacity to respond with force before enemy countermeasures

India’s Ultimate Weapon: Hypersonic Missile That Even the U.S. & Russia Can’t Stop

While Agni and Prithvi make headlines, there’s another game-changing missile under development — part of DRDO's 'Project Vishnu':

Extended-Trajectory Long-Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile

* Speed: Mach 8–10 (11,000–12,000 km/h)

* Range: 1500–2000 km

* Payload: Up to 2000 kg (including nuclear warheads)

* Engine: Scramjet — pulls oxygen from air, keeps missile light and fast

* Can Be Launched From: Land, air, or sea

* Stealth: Flies low, changes direction mid-flight, impossible to intercept

* Tested Successfully: DRDO has completed a 1000-second trial

* Undefendable: Neither U.S. THAAD nor Russia's S-500 can stop it

* This makes it potentially more advanced than BrahMos, and three times faster. Once launched, enemy airbases, naval fleets, or command centers would have no escape.

Why the World Is Watching

India’s message is clear: Its nuclear arsenal is secure, tested, and mobile. With Pakistan and China within striking distance — and even global powers taking notice — this 24-hour missile spree is more than routine. It’s a demonstration of deterrence, dominance, and preparedness. And with hypersonic tech in the pipeline, India is not just keeping up — it’s racing ahead.