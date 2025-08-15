India is gearing up for a big missile launch. Possibly for a long-distance one. One that could hit beyond visual range. One that could hit across continents. And if the test goes as planned, it could send a message to not only Pakistan, but also to China and Turkey. Open Source Intelligence analyst Damien Symon has shared that India has extended the range of its NOTAM to 4,790 kms in the Indian Ocean, from the earlier range of 2,530Kms. Notably, the first NOTAM range for this missile test was 1560 kms.

The test would be held on August 20. “India's notification for a likely long-range missile test now stretches further into the Indian Ocean Region, with a danger zone of ~ 4,790 km. Date | 20-21 August 2025,” said Symon.

#Breaking: India's notification for a likely long range missile test now stretches further into the Indian Ocean Region with a danger zone of ~ 4,790 km



Date | 20-21 August 2025 pic.twitter.com/cZ72oV8ikn — Damien Symon (@detresfa_) August 14, 2025

Missile Test Sparks Speculations

The proposed missile test has sparked speculations on social media with many claiming that it could be inter intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a range as long as 8,000kms. “Most likely, Agni-VI’s actual strike capability could exceed 6,000 km, potentially even touching 8,000 km+ with MIRC, India traditionally under-declaring ranges for strategic ambiguity,” said a user.

Another user invited Grok to share a suggestion. “Based on the 4,790 km danger zone, it likely tests the Agni-V ICBM, which has a 7,000-8,000 km range but was previously trialed at ~4,900 km. Recent MIRV upgrades fit this profile, though hypersonic glide variants are speculated. Official confirmation pending,” said the X’s AI tool.

“Either the K5 SLBM or Agni V is possible. Let's see unless the range is again extended before launch. Interesting geopolitical signalling is going on,” said an X user.

Agni VI Prototype

Agni-VI is currently being developed by DRDO and is expected to be the most powerful missile in India’s Agni series so far. Though still in the early stages, it’s already being described as a true next-generation weapon.

When it comes to range, different sources give slightly different figures. Most estimates say it can reach between 8,000 and 10,000 km. Some experts believe it could go even further—up to 9,000 to 12,000 km if it carries a full 3-tonne payload. And if it carries a lighter load (around 1.5 tonnes), it might even travel as far as 14,000 to 16,000 km.

One of the most advanced features of Agni-VI is that it is expected to be equipped with MIRV (Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles) technology. That means instead of carrying just one warhead, it could carry several warheads at once—each capable of hitting different targets. Some estimates suggest it might be able to carry 10 to 11 individual warheads in a single launch.

Next-Gen BrahMos

Recently, Chairman and Department of Defence Secretary (R&D) Samir V Kamat said that the research organisation is looking to build a next-generation BrahMos missile, which will be a lighter, smaller version of the current version. BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) will be able to fit into any platform, unlike the current missile, which can only be used with the Sukhoi aircraft, the DRDO chief added.

"We are looking at BrahMos-NG, which is a smaller version of BrahMos, which can then be fitted on all our other platforms. Today, BrahMos can only be fitted on the Sukhoi platform, but if we can make it smaller, we can fit it on all our platforms. We are planning to start it soon," he said.