New Delhi: As the anti-Agneepath scheme protestors continue to wreak havoc in the country by vandalising and burning down the public property, the Indian Defence Ministry on Sunday announced that those who were involved in any kind of violent protests and arson will not be admitted to the Agniveer programme. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Luitenant General Anil Puri, Additional Secretary, Department of Military Affairs said, “Indian Army's foundation in the discipline. There is no space for arson and vandalism. Every individual will have to give a certificate that they were not part of the protest or vandalism at the time of enrollment. Police verification is 100% and no one can join the forces without it.

Verification of candidates

According to the recent announcement, Puri said that those who will register for the Agneepath recruitment scheme will have to provide a certificate that they were not involved in any kind of vandalism. The certificate will later be verified by the police and a background check will take place.

"And if any FIR lodged against them, they can't join...They (aspirants) will be asked to write as part of the enrollment form that they were not part of the arson, their police verification will be done," he added.

The registration process to begin from June

Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha on Sunday announced that the registration process for the enrollment in the first batch of Agniveers will commence on June 24 and subsequently, the online examination process will begin just a month after that.

Amendments in Agneepath scheme

As the nationwide violent protests and outrage against the Centre’s recently launched Agneepath Recruitment Scheme continue to intensify, the government has made some amendments to address the concerns of protesting students and defence aspirants. On Saturday, the Centre announced 10% reservations for the ‘Agniveers’ In various Central government jobs after completion of the four-year service tenure as per the Agneepath scheme.

Apart from this, the age limit for recruitment during the first year has also been raised.

Addressing the amendments made in the scheme following the nationwide outrage, Puri said, “The announcements regarding the reservations for 'Agniveers' announced by the different ministries and departments were pre-planned and not in reaction to the arson that happened after the Agnipath scheme announcement.”